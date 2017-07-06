THOMPSON, CT – Current Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Late Model Division Championship Leader, Ray Parent, has announced his intentions to enter Saturday’s Busch North Throwback 100, in the No. 32 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East car. Parent has already driven the No. 98 Course Legend Late Model to two wins during the 2017 season, and is looking forward to making his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series start in the No. 32 Anytime Realty Chevrolet.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity,” the Tiverton driver exclaimed. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed about doing, and now it’s turning into a reality. I was so excited to be able to run Thompson full time in the Late Model, and now to have this opportunity is awesome. I can’t begin to thank Don Parsons, DPR Racing, and Anytime Realty enough for bringing me on board this season.”

Parent teamed up with Parsons midway through last season at Seekonk Speedway, and decided to make a run at a Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Championship over the winter. This, though, is only the beginning of the plans that the two parties have made for each other.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to put Ray in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East car for this awesome throwback event at Thompson Speedway,” team owner, Don Parsons, explained. It just goes to show the type of professional operation we are running, and that we are on the right path with the team. My goals were big going into this year and some people questioned how serious I was. I think this goes to show them we are all in.”

Parent will join Doug Coby and Ryan Preece as local invaders in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, challenging the regulars of the developmental series, on Saturday, July 8. For more information about the Inaugural Busch North Throwback, featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, visit thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Jeffrey Price/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR