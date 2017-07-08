Belleville, IL – Sunday, July 9th will kick off the 36th Annual Pepsi Nationals at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin highlighting the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, joined by the Badger Midget Series. One of midget racing’s crown jewels, the historic 1/3rd mile will draw some of the sport’s biggest names for competition. The 36th Annual Pepsi Nationals will pay $3000 to win, $500 to start for the 30 lap main event, with $200 to non-qualifiers. At the conclusion of the event, everyone in attendance will be treated to the famous Angell Park fireworks show.

The 36th Annual Pepsi Nationals will also be broadcasted on MAVTV, tape delayed and aired at a later date. MAVTV is available nationwide. Check your local listings for MAVTV channel numbers. 2016’s 35th Annual Pepsi Nationals came down to the final laps as Caron Macedo held off teammate Tanner Thorson to become only the fourth driver to win a Pepsi Nationals event in their first attempt at the speedway. Thorson charged from the 12th position to capture second, while defending POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League champion Zach Daum rounded out the podium.

Previous Pepsi Nationals Champions: 2016: Carson Macedo, 2015: Rico Abreu, 2014: Christopher Bell, 2013: Zach Daum, 2012: Caleb Armstrong, 2011: Rained Out, 2010: Tracy Hines, 2009: Josh Wise, 2008: Brady Bacon, 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2006: Rained Out, 2005: Scott Hatton, 2004: Scott Hatton, 2003: Davey Ray, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2001: Tracy Hines, 2000: Jay Drake, 1999: Dan Boorse, 1998: Kevin Olson, 1997: Kevin Olson, 1996: Kevin Koch, 1995: Kevin Doty, 1994: Kevin Doty, 1993: Page Jones, 1992: Marty Davis, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1990: Kevin Doty, 1989: Kevin Doty, 1988: Kevin Doty, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1986: Kevin Olson, 1985: Rich Volger, 1984: Dan Boorse, 1983: Kevin Olson, 1982: Bill Engelhart.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.

POWRi RACING OFFICIAL SPONSORS

Auto Meter – “The Official Instrumentation” of POWRi Racing

Bobcat of St. Louis – “The Official Track Equipment” of POWRi Racing

Great Clips – “The Official Salon” of POWRi Racing

Hoosier Tire – “The Official Race Tire” of POWRi Racing

K&N Filter – “The Official Filter” of POWRi Racing

Lucas Oil Products – “The Official Oil” of POWRi Racing

Mesilla Valley Transportation – ” The Official Carrier” of POWRi Racing

Speedway Motors – “The Official Parts Store” of POWRi Racing

TEAM POWRi RACING

Advanced Racing Suspensions, Aggressive Graphics, Bell Helmets, BOSS Performance, BT Machine Inc., Competition Suspension Inc., Diversified Machine Inc., Engler Machine &

Tool Inc., Esslinger Engineering, Factor 1 Racing, Indy Performance Composites, Indy Race Parts, KSE Racing Products, Lightning Wings, Millennium Components, Purpose Wreckers, RaceBumpers.com, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Schure Built Suspension, Spike Chassis, Stanton Race Engines, The Engine Heater, Total Power

Sources: POWRi Racing PR