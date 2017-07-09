34 IMRA Feature Goes to McDermand

Burlington, IA……..Chase McDermand of Springfield, Ill. led all 15 laps to win Saturday night’s USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget feature at 34 Raceway. Tyson Hart, series point leader Dillon Morley, Adam Taylor and Jacob Sollenberger rounded out the top-five at the finish.

USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS:July 8, 2017 – Burlington, Iowa – 34 Raceway -“101.7 The Bull Night & Caseboine Credit Union Night at the Races”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 2. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 3. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 4. Braydon Graylord (#37 Raymond), 5. Brent Burrows (#51 Terry), 6. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 2. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 3. Jacob Sollenberger, (#5 Utsinger), 4. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 5. Derek Goble (#55 Goble). 6. Gedd Ross (#51R Johnson). NT

FEATURE: (15 laps) 1. Chase McDermand, 2. Tyson Hart, 3. Dillon Morley, 4. Adam Taylor, 5. Jacob Sollenberger, 6. Broc Hunnell, 7. Jeremy Hull, 8. Braydon Gaylord, 9. Brent Burrows, 10. Kurt Mueller, 11. Derek Goble. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-15 McDermand.

NEW USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Morley-812, 2-Taylor-773, 3-NcDermand-753, 4-Hull-738, 5-Sollenberger-597, 6-Hart-493, 7-Hunnell-487, 8-Ross-462, 9-Burrows-458, 10-Mueller-373.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: July 15 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway – “Gerald Denney Memorial”

Sources: USAC PR