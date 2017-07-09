New Egypt, NJ (July 9, 2017) – At New Egypt Speedway, Lou Cicconi won the 358 Modified feature and became the fifth different winner over the past five races. The Mr. Street Stock Classic went to Bill Liedtka. Connor King was the victor in the Crate Modified feature.

As the 30-lap 358 Modified feature began, Rocco Infante drove to the front with Lou Cicconi and Ryan Krachun in his tracks. With five revolutions completed, the top three cars of Infante, Cicconi, and Krachun were pulling away from the field with John Pakenham in fourth and Steve Davis in fifth. By lap ten, a great multi-car battle for fifth place was underway as Davis was holding off Godown with Doug Ostwald and Kevin Vaclavicek in the mix. On the eleventh circuit just as Godown wrestled fifth away from Davis, Vaclavicek hit the outside wall in turn one and rolled over causing the red flag to be waved. During the stoppage, a brief delay took place due to a light rain shower. Once the rain ceased and action resumed, Cicconi outgunned Infante to take command with Godown advancing into third and Krachun dropping into fourth. Over the next few laps, tight racing action between Krachun, Godown and Infante caused the runner-up position to be exchanged a few times. At the halfway point with Cicconi and Krachun holding the top two positions, the last stoppage of the event occurred as a flat developed on Danny Bouc’s ride. On the restart, Cicconi maintained his edge with Krachun, Infante, Godown and Billy Pauch, Jr. next in line. With ten laps remaining, Cicconi was pulling away slightly from Krachun with Infante and Godown continuing to battle. Five circuits later, Krachun had cut into Cicconi’s advantage and began to approach the leader’s bumper. On lap twenty-seven with the top two runners in traffic, Krachun hopped the cushion and lost ground to Cicconi. Quickly, Krachun regrouped and began to chase down Cicconi. On the final tour, Cicconi had Krachun on his tail once again but held on to win his first 358 Modified feature of the season. The victory was Cicconi’s second career win in the division and his first since July 2015. Krachun’s strong run netted him a second-place finish. Godown came home in third. Pauch, Jr. finished in fourth and Infante was fifth. The 358 Modified heat winners were Rocco Infante and Lou Cicconi.

After taking the lead from Jon Meyer on the sixth circuit, Bill Liedtka survived Mick Search‘s late race challenge to win the 25-lap Mr. Street Stock Classic. With Search in second, Jeramy Doerr completed the race in third. Fourth was captured by Vern McLaughlin and Darren Cox finished in fifth.

Connor King passed Tommy Tanner on the final circuit to take the victory in the 20-lap Crate Modified feature. Johnny Bangs led the opening twelve tours before John Criscione ascended to the top. Criscione lost the lead and caused a caution period when he spun in front of the pack on lap fourteen. On the ensuing restart, Tanner took the lead and appeared to be heading to his first win at New Egypt Speedway. In turn three coming to the checkered flag, King slipped beneath Tanner and sped to his second win of the season. Tanner, Johnny Bangs, Steve Hicks and Eric Palmer completed the top five. Johnny Bangs, Tom Princiotta, and Jason Dunn won the Crate Modified qualifying races.

Hammer Companies Night is set for Saturday, July 15 at New Egypt Speedway. The racing schedule includes the 358 Modifieds, the Hammer Sportsman and Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars. All gates open at 4:00 p.m. Warm-ups start at 6:00 p.m. and racing gets underway at 7:00 p.m. Admission to the grandstand is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for teens 12-15, $10 for military personnel and their spouses with ID, and Kids 11 & under are FREE. Pit admission is $30 with a New Egypt Speedway license and $40 with no license.

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike. A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country. New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house. The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways. Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

For more information, visit online: www.newegyptspeedway.net, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newegyptspeedwayofficial, or follow us on Twitter @nesspeedway.

NEW EGYPT SPEEDWAY RESULTS – SATURDAY, JULY 8, 2017

358 Modifieds

Heat 1 – 1. Rocco Infante 2. David Van Horn 3. Kevin Vaclavicek 4. John McClelland 5. Bryan Kuhl 6. Doug Ostwald 7. Rich Rutski 8. Steve Davis

Heat 2 – 1. Lou Cicconi 2. Ryan Krachun 3. Danny Bouc 4. Billy Pauch, Jr. 5. Chad Barney 6. Tad Cox 7. Ryan Godown 8. John Pakenham 9. Tim Apgar

358 MODIFIEDS – 30 LAPS FEATURE

1. LOU CICCONI 2. Ryan Krachun 3. Ryan Godown 4. Billy Pauch, Jr. 5. Rocco Infante 6. Steve Davis 7. Tad Cox 8. Chad Barney 9. John McClelland 10. Danny Bouc 11. Bryan Kuhl 12. David Van Horn 13. Doug Ostwald 14. Rich Rutski 15. John Pakenham 16. Kevin Vaclavicek 17. Tim Apgar

DNS: PJ Oliver

STREET STOCKS – 25 LAPS FEATURE – MR. STREET STOCK CLASSIC

1. BILL LIEDTKA 2. Mick Search 3. Jermay Doerr 4. Vern McLaughlin 5. Darren Cox 6. Jon Meyer 7. Dennis Seeley 8. Ryan Freshneck

Crate Modifieds

Heat 1 – 1. Johnny Bangs 2. John Aumick 3. Kyle Kania 4. Jeremy Martino 5. Aaron Weaver

Heat 2 – 1. Tom Princiotta 2. Connor King 3. Alonzo Morales 4. Jason Bittner 5. Eric Palmer

Heat 3 – 1. Jason Dunn 2. John Criscione 3. Dan Fleming 4. Steve Hicks 5. Tommy Tanner

CRATE MODIFIEDS – 20 LAPS FEATURE

1. CONNOR KING 2. Tommy Tanner 3. Johnny Bangs 4. Steve Hicks 5. Eric Palmer 6. Kyle Kania 7. Frank Dorry, Jr. 8. David Burns 9. Dan Fleming 10. Alonzo Morales 11. Jason Dunn 12. Joseph Brown 13. Aaron Weaver 14. Jeremy Martino 15. Rick Wegner, Sr. 16. Rob Mancini 17. Tom Princiotta 18. Jason Bittner 19. John Criscione 20. Steve Kemery 21. Ryan Simmons 22. George Gareis, Jr. 23. John Aumick 24. JD Cranstoun 25. Walt McIntyre

COMING EVENTS:

Saturday, July 15, 2017 – Hammer Companies Night – 358 Modifieds, Hammer Sportsman and Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

4:00 p.m. – Pit gates open

4:00 p.m. – Grandstand gates open

6:00 p.m. – Hot laps start

7:00 p.m. – Racing starts

Saturday, July 22, 2017 – Mr. Sportsman Classic – Hammer Sportsman (30 laps), Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks, & Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

4:00 p.m. – Pit gates open

4:00 p.m. – Grandstand gates open

6:00 p.m. – Hot laps start

7:00 p.m. – Racing starts

Sources: Mike Wisniewski/New Egypt Speedway PR