July 8, 2017

St. Johns, PA (7/8/2017)- Presented by Sponenberg’s Exhaust, Evergreen’s Independence Enduros set the stage at the track Saturday evening for another exciting event that featured a new winner. Following five lead changes, Jake Jones of Hunlock Creek took his first Four Cylinder Enduro victory and Harry O’Neill of Mountaintop notched the 6/8-Cylinder portion of the show. When the top two Bob’s Subs and Pizza Outlaw Stocks tangled in turn three on the final lap, Scott Adams of Lake Ariel ducked low and grabbed the checks. Hank Rogers, Jr. of Scotrun took the four stroke American TQ Midget Racing Club victory and Billy Hughes of Levittown grabbed the four-stroke victory. Keith Majka, Sr. was victorious in the Atlantic Coast Old Timer portion of the show.

Carl Altemose led the Four Cylinder field to the drop of the green flag in the 100-lap contest and led the first circuit over Kody Welch, Jake Jones, Paul Mercante and Kyle Laubach. By the time lap five clicked off and with Altemose still showing the way, Jones climbed to second and Mark Hammer worked into the top ten.

Hammer quickly picked off cars and then grabbed the lead from Altemose on lap seven. Meanwhile, Danny Cascioli, who had also worked his way into the mix, moved himself into the second slot.



Cascioli overtook Hammer for the lead near lap 10 before a lap 14 red flag slowed the action. Hammer’s car began to overheat during that period, which forced him to park for the evening.

After green flag racing resumed, Jones took his turn at the lead on lap 23 and just four laps later, Randy Ahner took the top spot. With 50 laps complete, Ahner held a fairly commanding lead over last place start, Pete Verwys. Jones held third, followed by Altemose and Devin Gibson.

With 76 laps in the books, Jones overtook Verwys for second and little by little, began to close in on Ahner. However, with just nine laps remaining, Ahner suffered a right front flat tire, which brought him into the pits. The change of events put Jones back to the lead.

The final red flag of the race waved on the final circuit when Verwys got into Altemose in turns one and two. Altemose pounded the fence and fortunately, was able to walk away from the incident. Both drivers were later disqualified for their on-track actions.

Green flag racing resumed and Jones took the checkers for his first career victory. Gibson, Drew Atchison, Laubach and Tony Rispin completed the top five.

Harry O’Neill started from the pole position in the 50-lap 6/8-Cylinder Enduro. Not only did he lead the first lap, but he wired the event for the win. Pete Verwys, Mike Parisi, Mitch Sponenberg and Don Rogers completed the top five.

Scott Adams started from the pole position and was quickly overtaken by Mike Pollack in the 20-lap Outlaw Stock feature. Shortly after, Blaine Barry moved into second.

With two laps remaining, Barry battled Pollack for the lead and then moved into the top spot.

The pair continued to race side by side on the final circuit, but then tangled in the final two turns. Adams drove low to avoid them and took the checkers for his first Outlaw Stock win.

Friday, July 14 will feature round no. 3 of the American Rental Equipment Modified Series, plus the Street Stocks and Four Cylinders.

Grandstand admission for the July 14 event is just $15. Children 12 years of age and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.

The pit gates will swing open at 5:30 PM and the pit entrance fee is $35. Practice will kick off at 6:30 PM and heat races will begin at 8 PM. The grandstand gates will open at 6 PM.

Four Cylinder Enduro (100-laps) 1. JAKE JONES 2. Devin Gibson 3. Drew Atchison 4. Kyle Laubach 5. Tony Rispin 6. Kody Welsh 7. Kevin Kruczek 8. Matt Llyod 9. Don Rogers 10. Ray Kennedy 11. Evan Gregory 12. Randy Ahner 13. Randy Parsons 14. Tony Collinsworth 15. Doug Tittle 16. Mark Bollinger 17.Robert Jakubowski 18. Mitch Sharpe 19. Peter Barlotta 20. Erick Knopp 21. Danny Cascioli 22.Matt Hauck 23. Chris Elixon 24. Mitch Patern 25. Zach Fitzgerald 26. David Sponenberg 27. William Cascioli 28. Dave Imler Jr 29. Emily Dougherty 30. Mark Hammer 31. Jared Frye 32. Paul Mercante 33. Shane Bly DQ: Pete Verwys DQ: Carl Altemose

6/8-Cylinder Enduro (50-laps) 1. HARRY O’NEILL 2. Pete Verwys 3. Mike Parisi 4. Mitch Sponenberg 5. Don Rogers 6. Randy Ahner 7. Frank Katona 8. Jared Hawk 9. Daniel Sharpe 10. Erik Nobel 11. Justin Nesbitt

Outlaw Stocks (20-laps) 1. SCOTT ADAMS 2. Mike Pollack 3. Blaine Barry

