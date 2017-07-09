Scarborough, Maine – Joey Pole, Jr. of Hudson, New Hampshire outgunned reigning Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model National Champion Ben Rowe of Turner, Maine on a pair of late-race restarts to claim victory in the PASS 150 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine on Saturday night

After taking the lead on the 105th lap restart, Pole held off the current track champion of the oval they were racing on, Curtis Gerry of Waterboro, and a determined Mike Hopkins of Hermon to seal the deal. For Pole it was his first win of the season after winning three times on the PASS North trail last year, snapping a bad luck spell this year that has seen him fail to finish at least four races he was leading or had led due to equipment failure.

Gerry, the current NASCAR track champion, gave Pole a stout challenge in the closing stages of the race after working his way into contention from 19th starting position. Third-place finisher Hopkins, likewise, passed plenty of top-notch racers after starting from 14th position.

Ben Rowe led the first 104 laps of the race before Pole took over, and ended up in fourth position as the checkered flag waved. Windham’s Bobby Timmons filled out the top five in a rare 2017 Super Late Model appearance.

Windham’s Brad Babb raced with the contenders throughout the distance, finishing in sixth position. Current PASS North championship leader Glen Luce of Turner persevered though a tough night and earned a seventh-place finish.

Rounding out the top-ten were Travis Benjamin of Morrill, Garrett Hall of Scarborough, and reigning PASS North champion DJ Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire.

Donnie Colpritt, Jr. of Scarborough won his 15-lap Super Late Model heat race, with the other two preliminary races won by the Turner father-son tandem of Mike and Ben Rowe.

Andy Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire raced to his first victory of the season in the non-stop, 40-lap feature race for PASS Mods. Shaw started from seventh position, but wasted little time getting in front of the pack in the caution-free affair.

The five-time PASS Mod champion had built a very healthy lead over the field by the time championship points leader Ben Tinker, who started 10th, made it to second position. Tinker, of New Gloucester, gained some ground on Shaw in the closing laps, but needed a caution flag that never waved to mount a serious challenge on this night.

For Shaw it was career win number 30 in the PASS Mods, while Tinker’s runner-up finish snapped a five-race winning streak and is his worst finish so far in 2017. Former PASS mods champ Scott Alexander of Glenburn filled out the podium, prevailing in a late-race battle versus Bruce Helmuth of Wales.

Mark Lundblad, Jr. of Conway, New Hampshire rounded out the top five after starting 13th and racing in the outside groove for most of the distance. Sixth through tenth-place finishes were posted by Mike Carignan of Lebanon, Jimmy Emerson of Windham, Matty Sanborn of Windham, Steven Jones of Saco and Freeport’s Jairet Harrison.

The next Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model race is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire. For more information please visit proallstarsseries.com or call (207) 539-8865.

Results from the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model and Mod races at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway; Scarborough, Maine; Saturday, July 8, 2017 showing finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown:

Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model (150 laps) 1 97 Joey Pole, Jr., Hudson, NH; 2 7 Curtis Gerry, Waterboro; 3 15 Mike Hopkins, Hermon; 4 4 Ben Rowe, Turner; 5 48 Bobby Timmons, Windham; 6 4 Brad Babb, Windham; 7 7 Glen Luce, Turner; 8 7 Travis Benjamin, Morrill; 9 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 10 60 DJ Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 11 88 Brandon Barker, Windham; 12 59 Reid Lanpher, Manchester; 13 12 Corey Bubar, Windham; 14 72 Scott Robbins, Dixfield; 15 11 Dustin Gagnon, Lyman; 16 12 Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH; 17 54 Johnny Clark, Farmingdale; 18 51 John Peters, Westbrook; 19 24 Mike Rowe, Turner; 20 16 Donnie Colpritt, Scarborough; 21 73 Adam Polvinen, Hebron; 22 63 John Salemi, Nashua, NH; 23 90 Craig Weinstein, East Walpole, MA; 24 41 Tracy Gordon, Strong; 25 23 Dave Farrington, Jr., Jay; 26 73 Joey Doiron, Berwick; DNS 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield.

PASS Mods (40 laps) 1 0 Andy Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 2 19 Ben Tinker, New Gloucester; 3 17 Scott Alexander, Glenburn; 4 25 Bruce Helmuth, Wales; 5 28 Mark Lundblad, Jr., Conway, NH; 6 21 Mike Carignan, Lebanon; 7 12 Jimmy Emerson, Windham; 8 64 Matty Sanborn, Windham; 9 33 Steven Jones, Saco; 10 85 Jairet Harrison, Freeport; 11 16 Patrick Sullivan, Poland; 12 11 David Grystwicz, Standish; 13 2 Randy Sanborn, West Baldwin; 14 5 Devin Curit, Saco.

Sources: PASS PR