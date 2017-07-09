CONCORD, NC. – July 9, 2017 – Due to afternoon thunderstorms and heavy rain at the racetrack, the Super DIRTcar Series has postponed tonight’s event at Cornwall Motor Speedway. Super DIRTcar Series officials are working with track officials to find a suitable make-up date for the event.

Fans with any advance ticket purchases should direct all questions to Cornwall Motor Speedway by calling (613) 938-3945.

The Super DIRTcar Series will resume racing on Tuesday, July 11 at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, NYfor the Hall of Fame 100. For advanced reserved seats and event information, visit www.WeedsportSpeedway.com

The Series then travels to Ohio for the Tuesday Night Tailgate and all-star race at the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH July 18-18 and then to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH on July 20 for the Buckeye Ground Pounder 100 on July 20. For additional event information and to purchase advanced reserved tickets, visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com and www.SharonSpeedway.com

Sources: Clayton Johns/DIRTcar Racing PR