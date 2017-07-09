July 9, 2017

St. Johns, PA (7/9/2017)- The American Rental Equipment Modified Series is making its return to Evergreen Raceway on Friday, July 14. It’s also “Fairway Night” at the speedway, for Fairway Motors employees who want to witness the third Modified event of the season in action. It’ll mark the first Modified event under the lights this season and many fans are excited about hearing and feeling the rumble in the valley.

The Modifieds will hit the track for heat race action and a 50-lap Main event that will pay $2,000 to the winner. Furthermore, the just like the last event, the track’s handicapping system will be in effect from the event through the end of the season (excluding King of the Green). The show will pay $2,000 and $175 to start, if 16 or more cars take the green flag.

The 2017 Evergreen Raceway Tire Rules will apply for this event. Those rules are posted on the speedway website under the rules link on the left-hand side of the site. Tires are available at the track and can be purchased by cash, check or credit card (3% fee processing fee applies).



The top 15 drivers will qualify for the 50-lap main event through heat races and if needed, a consi will be held to determine the remaining five positions. A maximum of 20 cars will start the feature. A redraw with the top six qualifiers (or the top five if the winner of the previous event qualifies in the top six), will take place during intermission.

The Modified payout is listed on the left-hand side of the speedway website.

The Barbush Automotive Street Stocks will also be in action, along with the Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinders.

Grandstand admission for the July 14 event is just $15. Children 12 years of age and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.

The pit gates will swing open at 5:30 PM and the pit entrance fee is $35. Practice will kick off at 6:30 PM and heat races will begin at 8 PM. The grandstand gates will open at 6 PM.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions, and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, Sponenberg’s Exhaust, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Evan’s Roadhouse, Bob’s Subs, American Rental Equipment, Barbush Automotive, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge & RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, July 14 Tour Type Modifieds, Street Stocks & Four Cylinders

July 22-23 Two-Day Drifting Event

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway PR