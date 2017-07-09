Swanson Prevails in “Battle of the Beach 2” at Ventura

Ventura, CA……..Jake Swanson of Anaheim, Calif. won Saturday night’s “Battle of the Beach 2” USAC West Coast sprint race at Ventura Raceway. He took the lead on the white-flag lap and led the final two circuits to win the 30-lapper over Austin Liggett, Max Adams, Tristan Guardino and Cory Elliott. Landon Cling, Elliott, and Troy Rutherford also led the race.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: July 8,-2017 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway – “ARP Battle of the Beach Race #2”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Danny Sheridan, 73, Ford-12.320; 2. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-12.346; 3. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-12.351; 4. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-12.391; 5. Cody Majors, 81M, Watt-12.576; 6. Bruce Douglass, 13, Davis-12.579; 7. Jake Swanson, 12, Dale-12.676; 8. Troy Rutherford, 79, Buckley-12.810; 9. Josh Lakatos, 4K, Kruseman-12.829; 10. Tom Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-12.910; 11. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-12.944; 12. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-12.953; 13. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Team 33-12.996; 14. Kyle Smith, 55, Smith-13.015; 15. Landon Cling, 16K, Kruseman-13.030; 16. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-13.101; 17. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-13.103; 18. Charlie Butcher, 96, Butcher-13.119; 19. Luis Espinoza, 09, Espinzoa-13.209; 20. Sterling Cling, 21K, Kruseman-13.252; 21. Patrick Clark, 2K, Kruseman-13.256; 22. Guy Woodward, 24, Woodward-13.316; 23. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-13.345; 24. Geoffrey Strole, 09S, Strole-13.415; 25. Ryan Stolz, 63, Stolz-13.943.



EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Sheridan, 3. Guardino, 4. Hendricks, 5. Wiley, 6. Woodward, 7. Timmons, 8. Espinoza, 9. Stolz. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Rutherford, 2. Majors, 3. Hix, 4. Smith, 5. Elliott, 6. Ellertson, 7. Adams, 8. S.Cling. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS / SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Lakatos, 2. Douglass, 3. L.Cling, 4. Clark, 5. Butcher, 6. Strole, 7. Liggett, 8. Hendrix. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Adams, 2. Liggett, 3. Hendrix, 4. Woodward, 5. Espinoza, 6. Strole, 7. S.Cling, 8. Ellertson, 9. Timmons, 10. Stolz. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jake Swanson, 2. Austin Liggett, 3. Max Adams, 4. Tristan Guardino, 5. Cory Elliott, 6. Tom Hendricks, 7. Charlie Butcher, 8. Rick Hendrix, 9. Steve Hix, 10. Luis Espinoza, 11. Bruce Douglass, 12. Kyle Smith, 13. Troy Rutherford, 14. Danny Sheridan, 15. Guy Woodward, 16. Landon Cling, 17. Geoffrey Strole, 18. Sterling Cling, 19. Brandon Wiley, 20. Cody Majors, 21. Josh Lakatos, 22. Patrick Clark. NT

**Liggett flipped during the third heat. Lakatos flipped on lap 1 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Cling, Laps 4-21 Guardino, Laps 22-28 Rutherford, Laps 29-30 Swanson.

BR MOTORSPORTS / KING RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Austin Liggett (17th to 2nd)

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Swanson-719, 2-Liggett-649, 3-Richard Vander Weerd-648, 4-Ryan Bernal-628, 5-Jace Vander weerd-618, 6-Guardino-567, 7-Majors-547, 8-Danny Faria Jr.-499, 9-Timmons-451, 10-Adams-424.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: July 28 – Watsonville, CA – Ocean Speedway

Sources: USAC PR