Dirt Super Stocks given extra week off on July 23

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Devil’s Bowl Speedway has announced three penalties in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock division, following the 20-lap feature race held on its 1/2-mile Asphalt Track on Saturday, July 8. In addition, a change in the racing schedule for the Super Stock division on the 3/10-mile Dirt Track has also been made.

Technical inspectors examined the suspension systems on the cars of the top five drivers in the Asphalt Track point standings – Dylan Rabtoy, Eric Messier, Jim McKiernan, Scott FitzGerald, and Brett Wood – following the race. McKiernan was the race winner with Rabtoy second, Messier third, FitzGerald fourth, and Wood seventh.

After the inspection process was completed at the speedway, and following conferences with several racing suspension experts and manufacturing companies, the following has been determined:

Race winner Jim McKiernan’s No. 52 car had one front spring which measured shorter than the minimum required height set in the 2017 rulebook. The spring coil diameter and the factory rating stamp were both in compliance; however, due to both the age of the spring and known variances in steel material production, the spring was determined to have collapsed over time. According to the manufacturer of the spring, similar results have been found at race tracks across the country.

Runner-up finisher Dylan Rabtoy’s No. 22 car had one front spring which measured higher than the 1,000-lb. rating limit set in the 2017 rulebook. The spring coil diameter and the factory rating stamp were both in compliance. Similarly, variances in steel production led to a stiffer true rating for Rabtoy’s spring; several manufacturers have experienced similar stiffer true ratings – and in some cases softer true ratings – in other springs.

Because manufacturers said that both springs fall within the tolerances of similar findings within the industry, race winner Jim McKiernan and runner-up Dylan Rabtoy will each maintain their finishes, points, and money earned in the race; however, each driver has been instructed to replace their springs, each will start at the rear of the field in the next event, and each will be on technical probation for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Third-place finisher Eric Messier’s No. 88X car has been disqualified due to the use of unapproved front springs. Messier will receive no points or purse money from the feature race; per Devil’s Bowl Speedway policy, he will retain points earned in his qualifying heat. Messier must start last in the next event and will be on technical probation for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The No. 5 car of Scott FitzGerald and the No. 802 car of Brett Wood each passed technical inspection without issue.

As a result of the disqualification to Messier, FitzGerald will be credited with third place behind McKiernan and Rabtoy, with Jared Blake fourth and Tylor Terry fifth.

“Each of the three infractions appears to have been unintentional,” Devil’s Bowl Speedway promoter Mike Bruno said. “The McKiernan and Rabtoy cars were questionable, but we feel that our ruling is fair to them and to the rest of the Super Stock division. In the case of Eric Messier, he purchased his car from a team at another track and I believe that he made a ‘rookie mistake’ and was unaware of what was in the car. He didn’t check the springs to make sure they were approved, but that’s no excuse. It was still a clear violation and we had to take action.

“We recommend that all of our race teams use the coming off-weekend to make sure that their equipment is within the limits set in the rulebook,” Bruno concluded.

On the Dirt Track side, the Super Stock division has been removed from the schedule on Sunday, July 23. Following several weeks of rough driving which has led to several damaged racecars, the class has been given an extra week off following the annual summer break to repair and regroup. The Super Stocks will rejoin the Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl on Sunday, July 30, with a special event to be announced.

The speedway is closed this weekend, July 15-16, for the annual summer break. Racing returns to both tracks on July 22-23.

OFFICIAL RESULTS – Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand/Brown’s Quarried Slate Night

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Asphalt Track – West Haven, VT

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock Feature (20 laps) – REVISED 7/11/17

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

# – denotes rookie

(3) Jim McKiernan, Moriah Center, N.Y. (4) Dylan Rabtoy, Swanton, Vt. (5) Scott FitzGerald, West Rutland, Vt. (1) Jared Blake, North Hero, Vt. (13) Tylor Terry, Morrisonville, N.Y. (11) # Brett Wood, Georgia, Vt. (9) # Garrett Given Sr., Cornwall, Vt. (12) R.J. Germain, Bristol, Vt. (10) Tony Salerno, Mineville, N.Y. (8) # Chris Cardarelli, Milton, Vt. (7) Bill Burlingame, Gansevoort, N.Y. (2) Austin McKiernan, Moriah Center, N.Y.

Disqualified: (6) # Eric Messier, Hinesburg, Vt. (front springs)

Heat Winners: Jared Blake, Jim McKiernan

