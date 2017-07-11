DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 11, 2017) – A pair of streaks at Dodge City Raceway Park will be put to the test as championship chase action resumes with Saturday’s Lewis Automotive Night atop the state-of-the-art 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

Saturday’s action will include a full slate of Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Stock Cars. Racing action is set to get under way at 7:30 p.m.

The DCRP Sprint Cars and IMCA Modifieds have both featured five consecutive different winners in the last five outings after opening the season with Ty Williams (Sprint Cars) and Cole Traugott (Modifieds) both going back-to-back.

Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens took advantage of a front row starting position to take DCRP Sprint Car honors last time out on July 11 after Kevin Ramey, Tyler Knight, Jake Bubak and Williams won the previous events.

In the IMCA Modified ranks, Larned’s William Nusser scored the win on July 11 to extend the run of different winners as well with previous victors including Tracy Link, Randle McRoberts, Clay Sellard and Traugott.

Woodward, Oklahoma’s Jeff Kaup has gone three-for-four in the win column in IMCA Sport Modified action while Lamar, Colorado’s Angel Munoz is four-for-five in IMCA Stock Car action. Pratt’s Duane Wahrman has raced to victory lane in two of the last three IMCA Hobby Stock features.

With their win rates, Kaup, Munoz and Wahrman each lead their respective championship chases. Kaup holds an 81-point advantage over Alex Wiens in IMCA Sport Mods with Munoz out to a 122-point lead over Ondre Rexford in IMCA Stock Cars while Wahrman’s IMCA Hobby Stock lead is a mere four points over Reagan Sellard.

Still seeking his first Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car win of the year, Turpin, Oklahoma’s Taylor Velasquez holds a 23-point advantage over Tyler Knight as he vies for a second straight title while Clay Sellard has moved atop the IMCA Modified point charts with a 61-point lead over Mike Lunow.

Tickets for Saturday’s Lewis Automotive Night championship chase action are just $15 for adults with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total nights of scheduled racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-28. The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway. com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/DCRP PR