BREWERTON, NY – July 12, 2017 – This Friday, July 14 the Brewerton Speedway is primed for another night of high-speed racing excitement presented by major marketing partner Syracuse Haulers.

On the race card will be the 800 horsepower Tracey Road Equipment Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton Sportsman, Firehouse Subs Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood Four Cylinders. The Syracuse Microd and Quarter Midget clubs will have their cars on display.

Adult grandstand admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger FREE. Pit is $27 participant, $30 nonparticipant. Grandstands open at 5:30 with racing at 7:30.

Last Friday was a night of first, as in first-time winners.

Jim Witko Jr. and his wife Barb have been making the 150-mile one-way trip from their Clarks Summit, PA home for 12 years. After coming close to victory lane many times only to come up short they finally erased all the heartbreak with their first ever big block modified win after a spirited battle with Andrew Ferguson.

Stephen Denton (Sportsman) and Dakota Bechler (4-Cylinders) also picked up their first Brewerton wins. Casey Sykes went to victory lane for the second time in the Mod Lites.

Top Five Division Point Standings:

(Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds) – 99L – Larry Wight (354) 91 – Billy Decker (348) 98H – Jimmy Phelps (322) 6H – Max McLaughlin (294) 42p – Pat Ward (289).

(SUNY Canton Sportsman) – 8 – Alan Fink (350) 15 – Todd Root (318) 32R – Ron Davis III (316) 17J – Brent Joy (296) 7c – Glenn Forward (287).

(Firehouse Subs Mod Lites) – 13 – Casey Sykes (356) 10w – Justin Williams (356) 19 – Jeff Sykes (348) 06 – Mike Mullen (330) 29 – Lowell Zehr (324).

(JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders) – 16B – Chris Bonoffski (328) 26R – Ray Bechler (326) 21w – Quinn Wallis (292) 17s – Sam Curcie (274) 17 – Chuck Powelczyk (272).

The Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome Brewerton Speedway & Fulton Speedway major marketing partner and the official refuse and recycling company of both speedways.

Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal, Inc. is an independent company, locally owned and operated for over 20 years. They are a dependable, professional, full-service refuse company, providing a variety of recycling and waste removal programs for their residential, commercial and construction customers, including building demolition.

As a waste removal company, Syracuse Haulers takes extra-ordinary measures to provide their customers with quality and responsive services, along with the proper disposal and processing of recycling materials in a dependable and professional manner. To see all the services they have to offer please visit www.syracusehaulers.com or contact them at 315-426-6771.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed (315) 668-6906 or cory@brewertonspeedway.com. For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com. Like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/ BrewertonSpeedway.

Sources: Dave Medler/Brewerton Speedway PR