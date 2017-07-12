Inside Line Promotions – NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H. (July 12, 2017) – Evan Hallstrom captured another top-10 result last Saturday during his late model debut at Speedway 51.

Hallstrom competed at the track last year in the Dare Devil Division, but has since moved up a class to race in the Late Model division. That’s the class he competed in at the quarter-mile track.

“It was different to be back at Speedway 51,” he said. “We’ve been used to racing a half mile all season so going back to a quarter mile took a little bit to get comfortable with again.”

Hallstrom started at the back of a heat race as well as at the back of the field for the feature because of the rookie rules.

After placing sixth in a heat race and gaining a few positions from his 11 th starting spot in the main event, Hallstrom was involved in a racing incident that sent him to the rear of the field once again.

He overcame the early incident to maneuver into the sixth position, where he ultimately finished to post his third top 10 this season.

“I was content with where we finished,” he said. “We want to be able to come to these tracks and race the fellow competitors and veterans with respect. I still want to race them hard and give them a run for their money, but I also want to be able to give and receive respect and show them that I’m not just a rookie. I definitely think we gained respect from some of our other competitors and showed the same.”

Hallstrom will return to action at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vt., on July 22.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 8 – Speedway 51 in Northumberland, N.H. – Heat race: 6 (6); Feature: 6 (11).

SEASON STATS –

3 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 3 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 3 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 22 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vt.

