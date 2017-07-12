Stafford Springs, CT — This Friday, July 14th, NAPA Auto Parts and Stafford Motor Speedway will present the 4th Annual Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Track Walk. This is an opportunity for all fans in attendance to get on track and check out the famous half-mile layout at Stafford Speedway by participating in the Track Walk. In addition to the track walk, fireworks will light up the sky at the conclusion of the feature events.

Each person donating $10 for the Track Walk will also receive a NAPA tee-shirt or hat and NAPA goodie bag. Participants can access the track through the gate which is located behind Section A of the main grandstand. The track walk will begin at the conclusion of qualifying heats and prior to the start of feature racing this Friday night. Lace up your walking shoes for some foot power before horsepower takes over this Friday.

NAPA will also have several raffle prizes as part of the Track Walk festivities. All proceeds will be donated to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund in support of military personnel wounded or injured in service to our nation. Last year’s Track Walk raised over $8,000 for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

This Friday night is also Girls Night Out with Ladies General Admission Tickets just $10 all other Adult General Admission Tickets are $17.50. As always kids age 6-14 are just $5.00 and kids 5 & under are free. Reserved seating is available and is priced at $20.00 for all ages. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Stafford Motor Speedway offers plenty of free parking for auto racing events along with overnight parking available for self-contained Recreational Vehicles.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR