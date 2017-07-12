“It’s a big flat half-mile. We’ve run well as Sedalia, and we raced at Hartford at Michigan and won there too, then with the years at Knoxville so it just seems to fit,” said Herrera.

With the series back in town this Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 for the second annual Rushmore Rumble, Herrera looks to keep that win streak going. Currently fourth in series standings in the Mesilla Valley Transportation No. 45x, Herrera has earned 19 wins with the National Tour, with three of those coming in the last two years at Black Hills Speedway.

No stranger to the half-mile oval, Herrera saw competition at Black Hills 1990’s with the World of Outlaws. Looking to keep recent momentum growing as the series heads back into the mid-west, Herrera stated that his season is still going well, but still needs an extra push.

“I still haven’t found the sweep spot on the racecar yet, but we’re still working on it. This year we seem toobeen good for two or three nights, then we struggle. Even last week, we struggled at Belgrade. I understand with the track it was hard to pass, but I expected better of myself.

Even with that said, Johnny is looking to this weekend a chance to get things rolling once more, “Going into a race track where we’ve won, I’m excited because we have good notes to fall back on so to get a win, or to sweep it again, and get our confidence back up and rolling, would be fantastic.”

With an eye on climbing the National Tour points, the top spot is currently held by Sam Hafertepe, Jr. who holds a 50 point advantage over Aaron Reutzel with Matt Covington trailing in third by 175 markers. While Herrera holds fourth, he is close competition with Wayne Johnson who comes into the weekend off a sweep of the Grizzly Nationals at Gallatin Speedway this past weekend.

Washington’s Seth Bergman is also in the mix with Herrera and Johnson, and like Herrera, has not been able to find a National Tour victory this season. Blake Hahn seventh is chased by Skylar Gee and Harli White.

Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at Black Hills Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MDT) . Admission for adults is $25. Senior and Military get in for $20. Kids 6-12 are $10 with children five and under free into the grandstands. Black Hills Speedway is located at 2467 Jolly Ln. in Rapid City, S.D. For more information, visit the track on Facebook or call (605) 393-9717.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour or any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and ASCS Frontier Region

What: Rushmore Rumble

Where: Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, S.D.)

When: July 14 and 15, 2017

Track Contact:

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s):Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 9 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 6/13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/14 – Lawton Speedway; 6/23 – Skagit Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 4 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway; 6/15 – Creek County Speedway; 6/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway); Wayne Johnson – 2 (7/7 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/8 – Gallatin Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (6/9 – West Texas Raceway); Kyle Bellm – 1(6/10 – Route 66 Motor Speedway); Brian Brown – 1 (6/16 – Randolph County Raceway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/30 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Roger Crockett – 1 (7/1 – Grays Harbor Raceway);

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 2,584; 2. Aaron Reutzel 2,534; 3. Matt Covington 2,409; 4. Johnny Herrera 2,386; 5. Wayne Johnson 2,363; 6. Seth Bergman 2,323; 7. Blake Hahn 2,244; 8. Skylar Gee 2,065; 9. Harli White 1,788, 10. Justin Henderson 1,434;

ASCS Online:

ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:



Seth Bergman (Snohomish, Wash.):

Matt Covington (Glenpool, Okla.):

Skylar Gee (Leduc, Ont. Can.):

Jake Greider (Haysville, Kan.):

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, Texas):

Justin Henderson (Sioux Falls, S.D.):

Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ont. Can.):

Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, Okla.):

Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.):

Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, Okla.):

Dustin Morgan (Owasso, Okla.):

Aaron Reutzel (Clute, Texas):

Harli White (Lindsay, Okla.): Kyle Bellm (Nixa, Mo.): http://www.kylebellm.com Seth Bergman (Snohomish, Wash.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com Matt Covington (Glenpool, Okla.): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com Skylar Gee (Leduc, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/SkylarGee99 Jake Greider (Haysville, Kan.): https://twitter.com/JakeGreider2013 Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, Texas): http://www.sam15.com Justin Henderson (Sioux Falls, S.D.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, Okla.): http://www.blakehahnracing.com Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.): http://www.johnnyherreraracing.com Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, Okla.): https://www.facebook.com/WayneJohnsonRacing?fref=ts Dustin Morgan (Owasso, Okla.): https://www.facebook.com/dustin.p.morgan?hc_ref=SEARCH Aaron Reutzel (Clute, Texas): http://www.aaronreutzelracing.com Harli White (Lindsay, Okla.): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com . MAVTV Motorsports Network is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto www.mavtv.com for information regarding availability and listings in your area.

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network include: Hoosier Racing Tire, CP Carrillo Pistons, EMI, and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by ButlerBuilt Professional Seating Systems. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, Zotto Mattress, Spray Nine, LucasOilRacing.tv, Carlyle Tools, and General Tire.

Communications for the American Sprint Car Series is provided by Racing Electronics. All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by: K&N Filters, KSE Racing Products, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, Speedway Motors, and Hilborn Injection.