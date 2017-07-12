FULTON, NY – July 12, 2017 – Fulton Speedway major marketing partner, Tom Juno and his company Power Seal Driveway Sealing will present a five-star racing program plus One-on-One Spectator races this Saturday, July 15.

The ground pounding Tracey Road Equipment Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders will be racing on the “Highbanks.”

This Saturday is your chance to get on the Fulton Speedway in the One-on-One Spectator races. All you need is a road legal and insured vehicle, valid driver’s license and a helmet. Once you pay for a general admission grandstand ticket go to the track office located in the midway to sign up.

Adult grandstand admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger FREE. Pit is $27 participant, $30 nonparticipant. Grandstands open at 5:00 with racing at 7:00.

Top Five Division Point Standings:

(Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds) – 99L – Larry Wight (422) 83x – Tim Sears Jr. (396) 98H – Jimmy Phelps (385) 42p – Pat Ward (361) 109 – Billy Whittaker (350).

(SUNY Canton Sportsman) – 15 – Todd Root (462) 32R – Ron Davis III (454) 14 – Jeremy Pitcher (452) 7c – Glenn Forward (450) 31 – Corey Barker (448).

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models) – 38 – Jason Parkhurst (958) 3x – Kevan Cook (358) 91 – Chad Homan (957) 10 – Chris Fleming (936) 81 – Bret Belden (922).

(JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders) – 16B – Chris Bonoffski (328) 26R – Ray Bechler (314) 21w – Quinn Wallis (312) 26B – Dakota Bechler (270). 21 Jr. – Joe Buske Jr. (266).

Tom Juno and his company Power Seal Driveway Sealing located in Baldwinsville, NY has supported the Fulton Speedway over the years and has stepped up his involvement for the 2017 racing season.

There is season-long program known as the Power Seal Driveway Sealing Lucky 13 Award in memory of Jake Juno.

If the 13th place starter in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature and SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman Feature wins the feature that night, they will win the Power Seal Lucky 13 Award.

The award began at $100 for Modifieds and $50 for Sportsman on April 28. It has increased by $100 for Modifieds and $50 for Sportsman each week until the award is claimed. After the July 8 racing program, it has yet to be claimed.

At the end of the year, any posted awards for the Power Seal Lucky 13 that are unclaimed will be awarded in the Modified and Sportsman Point Fund with half of the remaining cash awarded to the 13th place point finisher and the other half dispersed throughout the top 10.

About Power Seal Driveway Sealing:

The FAST Asphalt Professionals!

As a family-owned and operated business, they know how important your home is to you. Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997. Sealing your driveway doesn’t just make it look better, it protects the asphalt and helps reduce the chance of needing to repave the entire driveway.

Questions about your driveway? Tom Juno, owner and manager, works every job site to make sure Power Seal customers are more than pleased with the results of their work.

Job turnaround time and prices for Power Seal are the most competitive in the Syracuse market. If you’re looking for a quote, we know you’ll be pleased with what Power Seal has to offer.

Commercial Sealing

Power Seal Driveway Sealing has experience with both residential and commercial driveways and parking lots. Your driveway and parking lot are the first things that your clients and business partners learn about you. From crack filling to asphalt repairs, sealing to line painting. A simple touch up to your lot can go a long way in appearances.

Residential Sealing

You dodge potholes every day in Central New York, you shouldn’t have to dodge them in your own driveway. Your driveway is the first thing you and guests see when you come home. Make the right first impression with a smooth, solid path to your home and create a front yard that your family is happy and proud to live on.

To get a quote and to see all they have to offer please visit www.cusepowerseal.com or call (315) 622-5221. As always, support those who support racing.

Look for the Power Seal Driveway Sealing/No.25 with Tom Juno behind the wheel in the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman division.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed (315) 593-6531 or cory@fultonspeedway.com. For the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/ FultonSpeedway.

Sources: Dave Medler/Fulton Speedway PR