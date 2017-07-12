Super Late Models and Modifieds are issued a Challenge

Imperial, PA (July 12) Racing action returns to Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 15, as the Super Late Models return for Race 2 of the Diehl Automotive Super Series. This will be the inaugural event for the Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour. The race winner will earn $3000, with all starters earning at least $400. The Big Block / Small Block Modifieds will return for their second visit, as a part of their three race mini-series. A published report has stated that another group of Delaware drivers will be making the over six hour trip for the Modified portion of the program. There will be weekly point racing for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models and Sunoco Sportsman. The RUSH Modifieds will be returning for their third visit of the season.

A provisional starting position for the 100 lap, $20,000 to win, 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 on Saturday, October 7 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be available from this Saturday’s event. The highest finishing driver from this event that fails to qualify for the Pittsburgher 100 will receive the provisional starting spot in October.

“Okay, I just went Challenge crazy,” said speedway owner/operator Matt Miley. “The racers can determine their own fate.”

“The first Challenge is for the Super Late Models,” Matt continued. “If 30 Diehl Auto Super Late Models show up on July 15, then the Diehl Auto Ultimate Series Red Miley Rumble on August 26, 2017 will be raised from $3053 to $5053 to win, $453 to start 24 cars for 35 laps! Both of the events July 15 and the August 26 Red Miley Rumble will have provisional starting spots for the highest finisher in both events that does not qualify for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 29th annual Pittsburgher 100! The start in the Pittsburgher 100 is worth $1200.”

Matt’s second challenge was issued to the Modified division. “Mod Tour Challenge, show us the Modifieds, and we will offer our September 16 ‘MODISAURES X’ event to the Mod Tour as a tour race! Racers, if you are coming, tell the fans. If you are not coming, tell the fans why. Modified racers will determine the scope of the ‘MODISAURES X’. We hope it is a big one. We just need 24 cars for Saturday’s event to add the Modified Tour on September 16. This can be a win-win event for all, it will take racer support, fan support, and Speedway support.”

The following Saturday, July 22, the sprint cars will take center stage with a visit by Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. Presented by Falconi’s Moon Township Automotive, the PPMS is a part of a western Pennsylvania weekend where the group races at Eriez Speedway on Friday night and at Tri-City Raceway Park on Sunday. Also in competition that night will be a Sizzler Series event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, and the RUSH Modifieds will be returning.

The 2017 fuels incentive continues to race on at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. Sponsored by Brian Bazell of Bazell Race Fuels, the fuel incentive program is open to each week to any race team in the RUSH Late Models and Sunoco Sportsman division. To be entered, teams must purchase at least five gallons of fuel at the track to be eligible, plus carry a Sunoco decal. The highest finishing car that is entered and eligible will earn five gallons of the fuel that they purchased. This week, the RUSH Modifieds will also be a part of the program.

For all racing programs, the gates open at 5:00 PM, with warm-ups at 6:00 PM and racing at 7:00 PM. Follow us on Facebook at @PAMotorSpeedway or on Twitter at @PAMotorSpeedway for timely information updates. The Twitter account is used extensively on race nights for live updates. Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway is located west of the city of Pittsburgh, just south of the Noblestown exit of U.S. Route 22, or 170 Kelso Road in Imperial, PA, for GPS purposes. The track phone is 724-695-3363 on race days, or call 412-279-RACE. For complete information including ticket information, please visit the track website at www.ppms.com .

2017 Remaining Schedule of Events

Saturday, July 15, 2017 – Race 2 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series, featuring the Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour for Super Late Models, $3000 to win and $400 to start. Plus Big Block / Small Block Modifieds, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 – Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Winged Sprints, presented by Falconi’s Moon Township Automotive, plus a Sizzler Series event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring a Sizzler Series race for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, August 5, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring the Wee Willie White Memorial for the Homak Manufacturing Penn Ohio Pro Stock Series for Sunoco Sportsman. Plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – The 28th Annual Jook George Steel City Classic for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models and the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models and Sunoco Sportsman.

Saturday, August 19, 2017 – No racing, PPMS Employees August Vacation.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 – The 11th Annual Red Miley Rumble, with Race 3 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series. Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour for Super Late Models, $3000 to win and $400 to start. Plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, September 2, 2017 – The “Fall Wing Fling,” featuring 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints and Alternative Power Sources Outlaw 305 Sprints. Plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9, 2017 – TRAXXAS Monster Truck Destruction Tour.

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – Colussy Chevrolet presents Modified Madness, featuring Modasaures X for Big Block / Small Block Modifieds, plus the CarSmile Wiper Blades “Thunder on the Dirt” Vintage Racing Series. Sizzler Event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, September 23, 2017 – Open Wheel Mania for Alternative Power Sources Outlaw 305 Sprints, and RUSH Modifieds. Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 – The final point race for 2017, featuring the Tune Up 20 for Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours, plus RUSH Modifieds.

Friday, October 6 – Qualifying events for the 100 lap $20,000 to win 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the 30 lap Bill Hendren Memorial for the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Marquee Series, and the Cruise America PENNational for the Homak Manufacturing Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series.

Saturday, October 7 – The 100 lap $20,000 to win 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, plus the 30 lap Bill Hendren Memorial for the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Marquee Series, and the Cruise America PENNational for the Homak Manufacturing Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series.

Sources: Miley Motor Sports, Inc.