No. 15 NWMT Team Will Feature 15-40 Connection At Loudon Race

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (July 13, 2017) – Rob Fuller and his LFR team will be back in action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Saturday for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) race with recent two-time modified race winner Chase Dowling behind the wheel of the No. 15 15-40 Connection race car.

Dowling recently won in the EXIT Realty Modified Tour Series at Monadnock Speedway and the NAPA 5K SK modified race at Stafford Speedway and is looking forward to taking on Loudon in the premier NWMT race following his recent on-track success.

“We are coming off back-to-back wins, so it’s great to be on a roll heading into a big event such as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Loudon,” said Dowling. “I’m really looking forward to racing the Tour car again. We are fast every week in that car and we just need to put all the pieces together to finally get into Victory Lane.”



Dowling, a Roxbury, Conn. native, became the youngest Rookie of the Year award winner in NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour history in 2015 at the age of 17. In his two years in the NWMT, he has secured three Top-5 finishes and 12 Top-10 finishes.

“Rob (Fuller) usually has the fastest cars at Loudon and I’m looking forward to racing the LFR car there,” said Dowling. “We have four more races this season with the tour and we really want to end on a high note. We had a bad-fast car at Thompson and had to rebuild the entire car after the wreck. All the guys worked hard and I’m looking forward to a good run this Saturday.”

Dowling is running select races for Fuller and the LFR team in the NWMT series this year.

“We’ve been one of the fastest, if not the fastest car, at every event we run,” said Fuller. “Chase is really enjoying the LFR package and it’s showing. We are really looking forward to representing the 15-40 Connection on this grand stage – this is one of the best NWMT races of the season and we’re excited to be part of it.”

LFR will feature 15-40 Connection on the No. 15 race car and share the message of how to detect cancer early with race fans at Loudon. The organization focuses on early cancer detection and teaching people how to become active in their own health care by recognizing early signs and warnings as well as when they should seek help from a medical professional.

“At 15-40 Connection we base everything we do on one basic fact – early detection is the absolute best medicine for cancer,” said 15-40 Connection Executive Director Tricia Laursen. “Early detection greatly increases your chance of survival and decreases the likelihood of negative consequences resulting from treatment. We know that our education, 3 Steps Detect, quite literally saves lives.”

The Eastern Propane & Oil 100 will take place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

Race fans can follow Chase Dowling on Twitter at @CDowling_, LFR on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LFRChassisInc and 15-40 Connection on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1540connection or at www.15-40.org.

About 15-40 Connection

15-40 Connection, based in Westborough, Massachusetts, was founded in 2009 as a national organization committed to empowering individuals with the lifesaving skills of early cancer detection and advocating for their own health through educational programming and partnerships.

