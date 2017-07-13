LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 13, 2017) – There’s no question about it, fans of and competitors at I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals are already counting down the days until the 30th edition of the prestigious event is set to unfold atop the high-banked, ¼-mile clay oval in Arkansas’ capital city.

And that countdown is already down to double digits, as the 30th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires is just 13 weeks away on October 12-14.

Drivers from throughout the land will once again converge upon I-30 Speedway to vie for their share of the more than $100,000 that is doled out over the course of the weekend.



Battling through two preliminary nights to set the stage for the Saturday, October 14, STN finale, the ultimate STN champion will pocket a cool $15,000 with all championship feature starters earning at least $2,000.

The top three from each night’s preliminary nights will lock into the front three rows of the Saturday finale with the balance of the field being finalized in Saturday’s preliminary action.

Last year, Sprint Car racing legend Sammy Swindell matched Gary Wright atop the all-time STN win charts by racing to his fourth triumph in the prestigious event. Swindell’s fourth win, coming ahead of Pennsylvania’s Tim Shaffer and reigning Knoxville Nationals champion Jason Johnson, followed previous triumphs in 2013, 2011 and 1990.

Swindell’s latest STN triumph followed a previous win by current Craftsman NASCAR truck star Christopher Bell with other past winners including the likes of Paul McMahan, Brad Sweet, Tony Bruce, Jr., Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Gary Wright, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray, John Gerloff and Steve Kinser.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 30th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).

The When: October 12-14, 2017.

The Format: All competitors will be eligible to compete on either or both of the Thursday and Friday qualifying nights (no split field) after a Wednesday night Test ‘N Tune.

The top three from each qualifying night will be locked into Saturday night’s $15,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start STN Championship Finale. Those six drivers will battle it out in Saturday’s Pack’s Dash for Cash to determine the alignment of the front three rows of the championship main event.

The balance of the field will aligned in Saturday night heats according to their top qualifying night score. Additional points will be awarded in Saturday heats to set the balance of the Saturday night feature lineups.

The Past Winners:

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Short Track Nationals PR