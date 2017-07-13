CHARLOTTE, NC (July 13) – Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials announced today that Saturday night’s Southern National 150 for the PASS South Super Late Models at Southern National Motorsports Park has been canceled due to extreme heat and expected strong thunderstorms. With temperatures expected to be in the high 90s this weekend and a forecast predicting a 70 percent chance of strong thunderstorms on Saturday, the decision was made to cancel the Southern National event now to save teams and fans money that might be incurred for travel. PASS will evaluate schedules to see if the event can be made up at a later date.

The next PASS South Super Late Model event will be at South Boston Speedway on Saturday, August 12th. Entry forms for PASS races at Star Speedway and Oxford Plains Speedway are currently posted at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions topassracing@roadrunner.com. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 oralandietzpass@live.com. And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR