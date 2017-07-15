« Thomas Leaves No Doubt in Bloomington “Sheldon Kinser Memorial” Score
Lemke Takes Kern County Speed2 Dirt Main

July 15, 2017
Bakersfield, CA……..Adam Lemke of Hollister, Calif. grabbed Friday night’s 20-lap USAC Speed2 Western US Midget race at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. Jesse Love IV was second ahead of Ashley Hazelton, Max Guilford, and Tom Paterson.
USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT RACE RESULTS: July 14, 2017 – Bakersfield, California – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park
      QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Ashley Hazelton, 5, Hazelton-16.283; 2. Tom Paterson, 9, Paterson-16.352, 3-Adam Lemke, 41, Lemke-16.387, 4. David Prickett, 20, USW-16.529; 5. Cody Gerhardt, 40, Western Speed-16.533; 6. Jackson Dukes, 6, Dukes-16.568; 7. Max Guilford, 14k, Guilford-16.730; 8. Annie Breidinger, 15, Breidinger-17.452; 9. Jesse Love IV, 44L, Love-17.887.

      FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Hazelton, 2. Lemke, 3. Love, 4. Guilford, 5. Gerhardt. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Paterson, 2. Prickett, 3. Breidinger, 4. Dukes. NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Adam Lemke, 2. Jesse Love IV, 3. Ashley Hazelton, 4. Max Guilford, 5. Tom Paterson, 6. David Prickett, 7. Jackson Dukes, 8. Annie Breidinger. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Breidinger, Laps 4-20 Lemke.
NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT POINTS: 1-Paterson-379, 2-Lemke-377, 3-Love-368, 4-A.Breidinger-342, 5-Blake Brannon-249, 6-Prickett-136, 7-Hazelton-97, 8-Antonia Boscacci-82, 9-Terry Nichols-70, 10-Joel Rayborne-67.
NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Love-759, 2-A.Breidinger-710, 3-Paterson-707, 4-Lemke-659, 5-Blake Brannon-532, 6-Toni Breidinger-317, 7-Antonia Boscacci-288, 8-Joey Iest-268, 9-Johnny Nichols-229, 10-Cody Jessop-171.
NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET RACE: July 15 – Ventura (CA) Raceway

