MINERSVILLE, PA – A ‘rocket’ landed in Big Diamond Speedway Victory Lane Sunday night.

Ryan Godown, known to Northeast race fans as the “Ringoes Rocket” launched to the win in the ‘Anthracite Assault’ for Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP big-block/small-block Modifieds at the Coal Region facility.

Godown earned $5,000 for his first STSS-sanctioned victory of the season driving the Searock Fabrications-backed No. 26 open small-block mount.



The event pitted the stars of the STSS Halmar International North Region against the Velocita-USA South Region standouts in a 50-lap ‘Civil War’ offering points toward each region.

The win for Godown was his fifth in STSS competition and first at Big Diamond.

Godown’s lead came at the expense of Rick Laubach, who dominated much of the event before calamity struck with just 15 laps remaining in the event. Laubach’s Ryan Kerr-owned No. 1K was damaged significantly after contact with the slowing car of Danny Creeden, who was exiting the track in turn one.

“I tried running with Rick a few times on restarts, but he got away from me,” Godown said. “I felt like I had a chance late in the race there with traffic, but he got collected there.”

Billy Decker used the outside pole to take the lead at the outset of the event driving the Jeremy Smith-owned big-block. The New York-based star paced the opening 11 laps before Laubach – who had been applying significant pressure – used a restart to take over the lead.

Godown, who started ninth, took over second on the 15th lap.

Hellertown, Pa.’s Laubach was strong through the race’s mid-stages, putting distance on Godown and the rest of the field.

That drive ended in the aforementioned turn of events when Laubach’s car suffered extensive front-end damage, stopping at the top of turn one to set up the race’s final restart with 15 laps remaining.

Godown outgunned rival Billy Pauch Sr. when racing resumed and was never headed.

Pauch Sr., of Frenchtown, N.J., earned a season-high runner-up finish with the STSS driving Kevin Bifulco’s K&A Excavating-backed No. 1. Pauch had originally rolled off the grid sixth.

Keystone State star Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa., opted to drive his weekly spec head-powered No. 88X owned by Dave Dissinger in lieu of a big-block or open small-block. Von Dohren’s decision paid off with a drive from seventh to finish third.

Andy Bachetti of Sheffield, Mass., registered the best Big Diamond effort of his career, driving from 13th to finish fourth. Bachetti completed a last-lap pass of Sidney, N.Y.’s Decker, who completed the front five.

Finishing sixth through 10th, respectively, were Brett Tonkin of Carbondale, Pa., the Afton (N.Y.) Motorsports Park regular who started fourth, faded to 17th, and carved through traffic late in the distance to place sixth; a rim-riding Ryan Watt of Boyertown, Pa., from 15th on the grid; Duane Howard of Oley, Pa., who had run as high as second in Norm Hansell’s No. 357; David Van Horn of Harmony, N.J., in the Fred Vahlsing No. 323ov; and Billy Pauch Jr. of Milford, N.J., up from 16th in the Daniel Sommeling No. 51.

Heat winners for the 40 assembled Modifieds were Jordan Watson (Milford, Del.), Matt DeLorenzo (Cropseyville, N.Y.), Godown, Pauch Sr. and Laubach. The consolations went to Pauch Jr., Jeremy Smith (Triangle, N.Y.) and Stewart Friesen (Sprakers, N.Y.).

Belle Mead, N.J.’s Brian Papiez wired the STSS Sportsman 25-lap event, leading from start-to-finish for a $1,000 payday. Papiez earned the pole starting position via a redraw of top heat-race qualifiers. Late in the distance, Craig Whitmoyer closed the gap, pulling to within a car-length on the final lap.

Papiez, however, scored the nightcap win with Whitmoyer, series point leader Corey Cormier (towing south from Otisville, N.Y.), Doug Hendricks and Mike Lisowski in tow.

The full-fender Big Diamond Roadrunners competed in a 15-lap, points-paying event. A wild affair ended with Shon Elk in Victory Lane.

Next up for the STSS is Susquehanna Speedway in Newberrytown, Pa., for the 16th annual York County Nationals on Sunday, July 30: 50 laps paying $10,000 to win as the richest event of the season. The Susquehanna visit offers points toward the Velocita-USA South Region. Central PA Legends complete the doubleheader program.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

COAL NUGGETS: Sunday’s program drew praise from fans and competitors for its efficiency. The first heat race hit the Big Diamond clay at 7:45 p.m. At 10:04 p.m., Ryan Godown was celebrating in Victory Lane with the Modified feature finished, and the Sportsman main was in the books 25 minutes later….

The Modified field had drivers from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut and Massachusetts represented….

Godown now claims sole possession of second on the STSS all-time Modified win list with five checkered flags. He has now won at Afton (twice), Woodhull (N.Y.) Raceway, Susquehanna Speedway in Newberrytown, Pa., and Big Diamond on the circuit….

Uncharacteristically, Stewart Friesen struggled to a 13th-place finish, citing tire selection as a potential cause. Friesen had finished second during the last two editions of the STSS-sanctioned event….

Pre-race Rick Laubach had reported the No. 1K he was driving was the same car that had been heavily damaged in a June midweek event at New Egypt (N.J.) with a fresh front clip….

The fourth-place finish for Andy Bachetti was impressive. The ‘Wild Child’ drew 58 out of 60 available numbers coming through the gate….

The late-race drive to sixth in the feature event by Brett Tonkin turned heads. Tonkin, a regular in Southern Tier Modified racing, has limited lap time at Big Diamond….

The Sportsman event included some New York flare with Corey Cormier, Cole Hentschel, Phil Vigneri III, Shayne Spoonhower, Leo Fotopoulos and Roger Henion towing in from the Empire State…

The 2017 Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, VP Racing Fuel, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Hig Fab, Henry’s Exhaust, HyperCo, Keizer Wheels, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, K&N, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Speed51.com, Teo-Pro Car, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.





ANTHRACITE ASSAULT RACE SUMMARY – BIG DIAMOND SPEEDWAY JULY 16, 2017

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP Modified North & South Feature Finish (50 laps): RYAN GODOWN, Billy Pauch Sr., Craig Von Dohren, Andy Bachetti, Billy Decker, Brett Tonkin, Ryan Watt, Duane Howard, David Van Horn, Billy Pauch Jr., Frank Cozze, Jimmy Horton, Stewart Friesen, Jordan Watson, Jeremy Smith, Anthony Perrego, Jim Britt, Tommy Meier, Grant Hilfiger, Shawn Ward, Jeff Strunk, Bobby Trapper, Ryan Jordan, Matt DeLorenzo, Rick Laubach, Brett Kressley, Danny Creeden, J.R. Hurlburt, Craig Hanson, Nick Nye.

Did Not Qualify: Frank Porreca, Frank Yankowski, Colt Harris, Skylar Sherriff, Dan Humes, Steve Young, Tim Fitzpatrick, Billy Lasko, Kevin Beach Jr.

American Racer/Lias Tire Bonuses (FREE tire): Duane Howard (eighth) & Jordan Watson (14th)

ATL Fuel Cell Bonus ($200 Certificate): Billy Decker (fifth)

Behrent’s Performance Warehouse Bonuses ($50 gift card): Andy Bachetti (fourth) & David Van Horn (ninth)

“Dog Pound” Hard Luck Award ($250): Frank Porreca (DNQ)

Fast Axle Bonus ($50 Certificate): Brett Tonkin (sixth)

Keizer Racing Wheels Bonus (FREE Wheel): Billy Pauch Sr. (second)

QA1 Hard Charger Bonus ($50 Certificate): Frank Cozze (22nd to 11th)

VP Racing Fuels Bonuses ($50 Certificates): Billy Pauch Sr. (second), Jimmy Horton (12th) and Bobby Trapper (22nd)

Weld Wheels Bonus ($50 Certificate): Anthony Perrego (16th)

Wilwood ‘Lucky 7’ Bonus ($50 Certificate): Ryan Watt (seventh)

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP Sportsman Feature Finish (25 laps): BRIAN PAPIEZ, Craig Whitmoyer, Corey Cormier, Doug Hendricks, Mike Lisowski, Cole Hentschel, Kenny Eckert Jr., Matt Stangle, Billy Moyer Jr., Phil Vigneri III, Shayne Spoonhower, Larry Mekic, Dylan Swinehart, Chuck Fayash, Leo Fotopoulos, Glenn Rowan, Roger Henion Jr., Rich Emel, Louden Reimert, Daryl Dissinger.

Roadrunner Feature Finish (15 laps): SHON ELK, Jim Kost, Mike Reichert, Shawn Mullhall, Kris Ney, T.J. Fitzpatrick, Kody Sites, Dustin Wolfgang, Terry Kramer Jr., Fred Eberly, Devin Trexler.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP 2017 Halmar North Region Standings (*after Big Diamond, July 16) Position Car No. Driver OCFS 4/9 TM 5/28 Afton 6/21 Accord 7/3 Big D 7/16 Total 1 4 Andy Bachetti 100 90 76 58 85 409 2 44 Stewart Friesen 95 95 100 56 56 402 3 91 Billy Decker 85 76 68 90 80 399 4 44 Anthony Perrego 76 100 60 100 50 386 5 46 Jeremy Smith 62 85 90 54 52 343 6 3 Tommy Meier 80 54 43 65 46 288 7 16X Danny Creeden 41 58 85 45 40 269 8 97/48 Jerry Higbie 40 72 72 80 0 264 9 R21 Ryan Jordan 0 80 80 44 41 245 10 6H J.R. Hurlburt 25 60 42 76 40 243 11 3D Matt DeLorenzo 52 52 50 43 40 237 12 6NN Nick Nye 40 65 41 40 40 226 13 20C Craig Hanson 54 42 40 25 40 201 14 26 Ryan Godown 0 0 95 0 100 195 15 17Z Brian Krummel 68 40 25 25 0 158 406 Rich Ricci Jr. 60 0 58 40 0 158 17 O2 Cory Costa 25 44 48 25 0 142 18 15 Brett Tonkin 0 0 65 0 76 141 19 21/88 Mike Mahaney 40 0 54 46 0 140 20 119 Brian Malcolm 0 56 40 42 0 138 21 20X Rob Rowe 44 0 0 85 0 129 22 0 Dan Humes 25 25 25 25 25 125 23 55 Allison Ricci 46 0 25 48 0 119 24 16R Richard Smith 25 0 45 41 0 111 25 20R Nick Rochinski 0 41 44 25 0 110 26 92S Matt Sheppard 65 0 40 0 0 105 27 43 Jimmy Horton 40 0 0 0 58 98 28 J17 Matt Janiak 72 0 0 25 0 97 29 831 Jimmy Wells 0 0 0 95 0 95 1 Billy Pauch Sr. 0 0 0 0 95 95 31 20 Brett Hearn 90 0 0 0 0 90 88x Craig Von Dohren 0 0 0 0 90 90 33 B16 Alan Barker 0 40 40 0 0 80 34 45 Mike Ward 25 25 25 0 0 75 222 Chad Cook 25 50 0 0 0 75 97T Danny Tyler 0 25 0 50 0 75 37 42 Colton Wilson 0 48 25 0 0 73 38 76R Mike Ricci 0 0 0 72 0 72 14W Ryan Watt 0 0 0 0 72 72 40 1R Adam Hilton 0 68 0 0 0 68 3J Joe Judge 0 0 0 68 0 68 357 Duane Howard 0 0 0 0 68 68 43 10 Rich Eurich 42 0 0 25 0 67 2T Bobby Trapper Jr. 0 0 0 25 42 67 45 716 Corey Lowitt 25 0 0 40 0 65 5* Tyler Siri 0 25 0 40 0 65 323ov David Van Horn 0 0 0 0 65 65 48 9 Ken Titus 0 0 62 0 0 62 19X Chris Stull 0 62 0 0 0 62 20 Scott Ferrier 0 0 0 62 0 62 51 Billy Pauch Jr. 0 0 0 0 62 62 52 2 Billy Van Pelt 0 0 0 60 0 60 401 Frank Cozze 0 0 0 0 60 60 54 1D Tyler Dippel 58 0 0 0 0 58 55 89 Kurt Decker 0 0 56 0 0 56 14 Billy Van Inwegen 56 0 0 0 0 56 57 1W Jordan Watson 0 0 0 0 54 54 58 2G Mitch Gibbs 0 0 52 0 0 52 13 Steve Davis 0 0 0 52 0 52 60 22 Charlie Hendrickson 0 25 25 0 0 50 7K Kirk Horton 50 0 0 0 0 50 K3 Danny Cronk 25 25 0 0 0 50 109 Brett Barrett 25 25 0 0 0 50 3006 Kurt Hundeland 25 25 0 0 0 50 60J Brandon Martin 0 25 25 0 0 50 96 Tyler Treacy 25 0 0 25 0 50 67 21M Bob McGannon 48 0 0 0 0 48 118 Jim Britt 0 0 0 0 48 48 69 37 Alex Tonkin 0 0 46 0 0 46 63 Byron Worthing 0 46 0 0 0 46 3 Tommy Meier 0 0 0 0 46 46 72 14M C.G. Morey 45 0 0 0 0 45 90 Rick Wilk 0 45 0 0 0 45 78 Grant Hilfiger 0 0 0 0 45 45 75 7S Michael Sabia 43 0 0 0 0 43 131 Barry White 0 43 0 0 0 43 126 Jeff Strunk 0 0 0 0 43 43 78 25R Erick Rudolph 40 0 0 0 0 40 24 Chris Shultz 40 0 0 0 0 40 93X Craig Mitchell 40 0 0 0 0 40 49 Sam Allen 0 40 0 0 0 40 27 Brent Wilcox 0 40 0 0 0 40 84 Gary Tomkins 0 40 0 0 0 40 14Z Brad Szulewski 0 40 0 0 0 40 1K Rick Laubach 0 0 0 0 40 40 19K Brett Kressley 0 0 0 0 40 40 87 28 Mike Trautschold 0 0 25 0 0 25 34 Rusty Smith 0 0 25 0 0 25 18Jr. Mike Dougherty 0 0 25 0 0 25 613 Matt Roberts 0 0 25 0 0 25 5L Chad Loiodice 25 0 0 0 0 25 69 Tyler Boniface 25 0 0 0 0 25 21 Gary Edwards 25 0 0 0 0 25 33 Matt Hitchcock 25 0 0 0 0 25 72 Cass Bennett 25 0 0 0 0 25 6D Dillon Steuer 25 0 0 0 0 25 81 Heath Metzger 25 0 0 0 0 25 9X Dale Welty 25 0 0 0 0 25 2 Bob Trapper 25 0 0 0 0 25 220 John Ferrier 25 0 0 0 0 25 323OV David Van Horn 25 0 0 0 0 25 J17 Jeff Heotzler 25 0 0 0 0 25 220H Michael Horton 25 0 0 0 0 25 82S Roy Shields 0 25 0 0 0 25 M7 Mike Nagel Jr. 0 25 0 0 0 25 11 Donnie Lawson 0 25 0 0 0 25 34 Billy Spoonhower 0 25 0 0 0 25 B17 Randy Brokaw 0 25 0 0 0 25 22J Stacy Jackson 0 25 0 0 0 25 73 Steven Deinhardt 0 25 0 0 0 25 88 Joey Falanga 0 0 0 25 0 25 2X Eddie Burgess 0 0 0 25 0 25 85 Kyle Van Duser 0 0 0 25 0 25 28 R.J. Daley 0 0 0 25 0 25 38 Frank Porreca 0 0 0 0 25 25 84 Frank Yankowski 0 0 0 0 25 25 CR7 Colt Harris 0 0 0 0 25 25 33 Skylar Sherriff 0 0 0 0 25 25 187 Steve Young 0 0 0 0 25 25 102 Tim Fitzpatrick 0 0 0 0 25 25 3 Billy Lasko 0 0 0 0 25 25 17X Kevin Beach Jr. 0 0 0 0 25 25

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP 2017 Velocita South Region Standings (*after Big Diamond, July 16) Position Car No. Driver Gtown 3/11 Bport 4/23 DIS 6/15 Big D 7/16 Total 1 14W Ryan Watt 95 46 100 72 313 2 357 Duane Howard 85 58 95 68 306 3 44 Stewart Friesen 40 100 90 56 286 4 43 Jimmy Horton 100 76 45 58 279 5 66/26 Ryan Godown 46 80 48 100 274 6 323ov David Van Horn 80 65 54 65 264 7 1J Jordan Watson 72 56 80 54 262 8 1 Billy Pauch Sr. 90 44 25 95 254 9 19K Brett Kressley 65 52 85 40 242 10 1K/7 Rick Laubach 58 54 72 40 224 11 14s Craig Von Dohren 0 72 46 90 208 12 51 Billy Pauch Jr. 50 25 68 62 205 4 Andy Bachetti 60 60 0 85 205 14 118 Jim Britt 43 41 58 48 190 15 401 Frank Cozze 68 0 52 60 180 16 30 Jamie Mills 62 45 68 0 175 17 126 Jeff Strunk 0 50 76 43 169 18 7W Shawn Ward 48 25 40 44 157 19 88 Danny Bouc 0 95 41 0 136 20 Z14 Ron Roberts 56 25 44 0 125 21 90W Matt Jester 40 43 40 0 123 22 99H Jesse Hill 0 62 60 0 122 23 1 Tyler Dippel 76 42 0 0 118 24 27J Danny Johnson 40 25 50 0 115 25 28 Richie Pratt Jr. 45 68 0 0 113 26 44 Anthony Perrego 0 0 62 50 112 27 85 HJ Bunting 40 25 42 0 107 28 33 Brad Trice 44 0 56 0 100 29 46 Jeremy Smith 41 0 0 52 93 30 267 Mike Barone 0 90 0 0 90 31 0W Neal Williams 0 85 0 0 85 32 17 Scott Van Gorder 40 0 43 0 83 33 20C Craig Hanson 42 0 0 40 82 34 91 Billy Decker 0 0 0 80 80 35 43W Mike White 54 0 25 0 79 36 15 Brett Tonkin 0 0 0 76 76 37 55 Kevin Sockriter 40 0 25 0 65 38 2T Clay Tatman 52 0 0 0 52 39 O9 Howard O’Neal 0 25 25 0 50 40 27 David Hunt 0 48 0 0 48 41 3 Tommy Meier 0 0 0 46 46 42 78 Grant Hilfiger 0 0 0 45 45 43 2 Bobby Trapper 0 0 0 42 42 44 R21 Ryan Jordan 0 0 0 41 41 45 6D Dillon Steuer 40 0 0 0 40 51M Dom Buffalino 0 40 0 0 40 6 Wade Hendrickson 0 40 0 0 40 3 Sammy Martz 0 40 0 0 40 30M Joseph Watson 0 0 40 0 40 83 Dale Hawkins 0 0 40 0 40 888 Robert Dutton 0 0 40 0 40 3D Matt DeLorenzo 0 0 0 40 40 6H J.R. Hurlburt 0 0 0 40 40 6NN Nick Nye 0 0 0 40 40 55 8Mod Norman Short 25 0 0 0 25 32H Brian Hitz 25 0 0 0 25 20 Brett Hearn 0 25 0 0 25 19 Travis Hill 0 25 0 0 25 47 Bob Sarkisian 0 25 0 0 25 9D Daniel Johnson Jr. 0 25 0 0 25 31 Tommy Beamer 0 25 0 0 25 Z28 Mike Franz 0 25 0 0 25 13XXX P.J. Oliver 0 25 0 0 25 32H Scott Hitchens 0 25 0 0 25 9B Jeff Brown 0 25 0 0 25 55B Kenny Brightbill 0 0 25 0 25 69 TJ Williams 0 0 25 0 25 38 Frank Porreca 0 0 0 25 25 84 Frank Yankowski 0 0 0 25 25 CR7 Colt Harris 0 0 0 25 25 33 Skylar Sherriff 0 0 0 25 25 0 Dan Humes 0 0 0 25 25 187 Steve Young 0 0 0 25 25 102 Tim Fitzpatrick 0 0 0 25 25 3 Billy Lasko 0 0 0 25 25 17X Kevin Beach Jr. 0 0 0 25 25

Sources: Brett Deyo/BD Motorsports Media LLC.