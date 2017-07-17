Barre, Vt. – Thunder Road officials have announced that the track will host Amanda Pelkey Night this Thursday, July 20 as part of FairPoint Communications Night. The Montpelier native will be honored with a send-off ceremony as she prepares to begin training for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea with the United States Women’s National Ice Hockey team.

Pelkey began her hockey career with the Barre Youth Sports Association and was a member of the Junior Women’s Hockey League throughout her high school years, first with the Boston Shamrocks of Massachusetts and later with the North American Hockey Academy of Stowe, Vt. She attended the University of Vermont (UVM) from 2011 to 2015 and holds all of the school’s women’s ice hockey scoring records.

Prior to being selected for the 2018 Winter Olympics, Pelkey was a member of the U.S. national team that won the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship gold medal in both 2016 and 2017. She also has won two gold medals each in the IIHF Under-18 World Championships and in the Four Nations Cup and won the inaugural Women’s National Hockey League Isobel Cup in 2016 with the Boston Pride.



“We’re looking forward to having Amanda with us on Thursday night and wishing her well as she begins the next stage of her career,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “It’s a big deal to have a central Vermont native going to the Olympics and who has accomplished what she has accomplished. When you add in that the Pelkey family has been a part of Thunder Road for multiple generations, we thought it would be fitting to recognize her achievements and give her a good send-off.”

All Vermont female ice hockey players will be admitted free on FairPoint Night upon registration by July 18. They can register for the event at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Pelkey. Post time for the event is 7:00 pm with the ceremony planned for intermission.

