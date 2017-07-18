NAPLES, ME (July 18) – In just over a month, an action-packed weekend of short track racing will commence with the 44th Annual Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway. And, for the first time in the event’s long history, the two-hour broadcast will air at a later date, tape-delayed to a national audience on MAV TV.

While inventory is limited, there are still some opportunities available to become involved in this groundbreaking broadcast. A wide range of very affordable marketing opportunities are still available for companies looking to get involved with the biggest single day short track event in America.

Title sponsorship and presenting sponsorship of the broadcast are an option for companies looking to make a big splash in the racing world. Commercial packages, a limited number of in-car cameras, and in-race element sponsorships are also available to give a sponsor maximum exposure.

And, since MAV TV will also be broadcasting the season-ending Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory Motor Speedway in November, specials are available for companies that are interested in advertising on both nationally televised PASS events.

MAVTV, an American cable and satellite television channel owned by the automotive lubricant company Lucas Oil, has become the go-to channel for short track racing events in recent years. The company produces full race broadcasts for series such as the ARCA Racing Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, Lucas Oil Modified Series and many more.

Speed51.com, the nation’s leading short track racing news site, will handle the production of the television broadcast. The company is owned by MAVTV broadcaster Bob Dillner.

The Oxford 250 is considered one of the crown jewels of asphalt Super Late Model racing. With more than $25,000 going to the winner of the race, more than 70 cars are expected to attempt to qualify for the 250-lap main event.

A unique qualifying format that includes a pre-qualifying draw and qualifying heat races provides fans with edge-of-their-seat entertainment during qualifying heats and consolation races. When the green flag waves for the feature, the gloves are off as the fastest full-bodied cars in the Northeast race hard to win New England’s version of the Daytona 500.

With the addition of a nationally televised broadcast to the race, marketing opportunities will be at a premium. Those interested in marketing partnerships with the Pro All Stars Series, Oxford 250, or Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 are encouraged to email Alan Dietz at alandietzpass@live.com.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary HP Hood Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions to passracing@roadrunner.com. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or alandietzpass@live.com. And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR