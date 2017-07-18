Concord, North Carolina (July 18, 2017) – After securing a four-race deal earlier in the year with Venturini Motorsports, nineteen-year old Natalie Decker announced today the addition of next week’s event at Pocono Raceway along with the series’ season finale at Kansas Speedway to her remaining 2017 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule.

Decker, a popular Midwest late model driver, jumped onto the ARCA scene in May finishing 11th in her series debut at Toledo Speedway. Followed by solid performances at Elko Speedway and Pocono Raceway, Decker will return to action with Venturini Motorsports driving the No.25 N29 Capital Partners Toyota Camry in next Friday ARCA’s ModSpace 150 at Pocono’s Tricky Triangle.

Decker, also on the entry list for the next month’s ARCA road course event at Road America, is excited for the opportunity to return to the series.

“If you would’ve told me last year at this time I’d be racing on tracks like Pocono and Kansas in the ARCA Series I would’ve said you’re crazy,” said Decker with a smile. “It’s been an amazing year so far. As a driver the only thing I want do is race – and coming into ARCA this year with Venturini Motorsports has been a dream come true. Thanks to a lot of people who believe in me and the support of N29 Capital Partners, I’m given the opportunity to further my career and continue to live out my dreams.”

Making her first Superspeedway appearance at Pocono Raceway last month, Decker will lean on experience the second time around.

“I’ve come into this situation and each race with realistic goals – and so far I’ve met or exceeded my expectations. The extra seat time and experience is only going to improve our end results. I feel going back to Pocono this second time gives me a big advantage and prepares me even more. When I raced there in June it was my first time anywhere bigger than a mile surface. I spent most of my time learning – getting comfortable in the draft and everything else that goes along with running on a superspeedway,” added Decker.

A second generation driver and former member of NASCAR’s ‘Drive for Diversity’ program, Decker is more than ready to take the next step in her career development in hopes of adding her name to an impressive list of NASCAR drivers to come out of her home state.

For decades the state of Wisconsin has built a reputation of delivering talent to the highest levels of stock car racing – Alan Kulwicki, Dick Trickle, Matt Kenseth, Travis Kvapil, brothers’ Scott and Chris Wimmer and the Sauter family (Jim, Tim, Jay, Johnny and Travis) top the list of notable NASCAR drivers produced by the dairy state.

In addition to piloting VMS’ prepared Toyota part-time in ARCA’s top touring series, Decker will also compete in her Toyota Super Late Model as a ‘Touring Star” in the ARCA Midwest Tour as well as selected high-profile national events.

The ModSpace 150 from Pocono Raceway will air live on Fox Sports Friday, July 28 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

