Seekonk, Mass. (July 18, 2017): On Saturday night, July 29 tour-type modified racing returns to Star Speedway in Epping, NH, with the SBM VI event presented by the Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS). While the competition will be strong, it will take a valiant effort to dethrone former series champions Matt Hirschman, who has three wins in the event’s five-year history. Hirschman also scored the lucrative victory in the TTOMS opener at Seekonk in June.

A race rich with history despite its short tenure, the SBM event was originally intended to be a single event in 2011 with the sole purpose of supporting Modified teams who had been loyal to Star Speedway. Thanks to strong competitor and fan support the race remained. Over the years that same support has allowed the race to grow.

With that history, it only made sense that the event would be taken over by the Tri-Track Open Modified Series after a one-year hiatus.



Car counts continued to rise from 16 in 2011 to 28 in 2012. Since that point, over 30 cars have attempted to qualify for each of the subsequent SBM events.

Entries are strong for SBM VI with over 30 teams expected once again. The likes of Woody Pitkat, Eric Goodale, Anthony Nocella, Richard Savary, Tommy Barrett, Jr. and Rowan Pennink are only a few of the heavy-hitters expected to take their shot at scoring the victory.

The SBM VI will pay $6,000 to the winner with $1,000 to take the green. Thousands of dollars will also be up for grabs with performance bonuses.

A full racing card will also feature Star Speedway’s weekly divisions including 350 Supermodifieds. For more information visit starspeedwaynh.com.

Sources: Dale Wolbrink/TTOMS PR