Sellersburg, IN — Cole Williams has made 2017 the year in which he became one of Pro Late Model racing’s elite drivers. Williams won the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals race at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) earlier this year. Then he backed that up by winning the Masters of the Pros 144 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway (MO). Now Williams wants to add a win at the legendary Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) to his list of accomplishments for this year.

The Sellersburg, Indiana native’s last race was at the Masters of the Pros, which he won, so he feels that he has plenty of positive momentum on his side heading into the Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 22.

“I feel it gives us a lot of positive momentum,” Williams said. “We usually have a fast car at Nashville, so I think it helps our confidence going into the weekend.”

Williams has raced only once at the Fairgrounds so far this year. In the 100-lap season opener at the facility, Williams started in 28th and drove all the way to fourth. The winner of that race was Pro Late Model expert Casey Roderick. Williams said he now feels that he and his team are in a position to challenge Roderick as the best in Pro Late Model racing.

“Casey is definitely the guy to beat down south. With the limited starts I’m able to make, I feel like our program has us where when we do unload at a race we can win no matter who is there.”

Race fans looking to come out to watch Williams race on Saturday at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville are in for a run night of action as it is Ladies Night. All women will receive $5 admission into the race track. The grandstand gates will open at 2 p.m. CT.

For more information on Cole Williams, please visit colewilliamsracing.com. Also be sure to follow Cole Williams on Twitter, @ColeWilliams46.

Sources: 51 Sports