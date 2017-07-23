Knoxville Raceway, KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 22) – Brian Brown returned to Knoxville after a two-week absence and came away the 410 victor at Knoxville Raceway Saturday night. Sawyer Phillips took the 360 feature and Matthew Stelzer was the victor in the 305 division with 3M as the title sponsor for the night.

With the week’s weather as hot as this grizzled scribe has ever seen, the track was in excellent shape for the final event of the evening as the two Madsen brothers sat on the pole of the 20-lap A Feature for 410s. Ian out-dragged Kerry to the first turn at the drop of the green with Brian Brown in tow heading down the back chute. Brown cleared Kerry Madsen on lap four and set up a multi-lap duel with Ian.

With both front-running drivers trading sliders, it looked to be a hotly contested duel and it did not disappoint. Lap 8 saw K. Madsen slow on the backstretch with his night coming to an end with engine problems. Meanwhile, Brown had made a pass of I. Madsen and would be scored for leading that lap. The next circuit would be yellowed as K. Madsen was unable to make his way into the pit area.

The restart saw “Brownie” scoot the bottom on the restart as Madsen then took to the top but was unable to make a challenge. It was at this point that Danny Lasoski came into the picture and on lap 11 he took the runner-up position coming out of turn two. One lap later Madsen took it back and that’s the way it would finish for the top three as Brown pulled away to take his 36th career win here at Knoxville. The victory placed him at seventh all time, just ahead of Knoxville legend Randy Smith.

Brown claimed $4,000 for the win with Ian Madsen, Lasoski, Davey Heskin and Tasker Phillips in that order. Rounding out the top ten were Brooke Tatnell, Dusty Zomer, Justin Henderson, Tim Kaeding and Aaron Reutzel in the 24-car field. Heat races were captured by Ian Madsen, Tim Kaeding, and Tasker Phillips. Dakota Hendrickson won the B Main.

The 360 A Feature was a dandy too as close racing at the front of the pack made for exciting viewing. Young Devin Kline grabbed the top spot from his pole position at the outset with “old timer” Tom Lenz in pursuit and Kline’s teammate Jamie Ball in third. A yellow appeared early in the 18-lapper when visiting Aaron Reutzel performed a near spin on the backstretch but kept going. The restart found Kline holding his position and Ball getting by Lenz in turn three. Kline and Ball then roared around Knoxville’s big half mile in close proximity full tilt.

With Ball inching ever closer to the frontrunner, the twosome were nearly side by side at the end of six miles as fifth-row starter Sawyer Phillips came into contention. Lap 13 saw Ball take the top spot as a yellow flag showed for a near spin of a car at the scoreboard. Ball was able to hold his position for two additional laps but the surging Phillips took the point away on the 17th go-around and pulled away for the $1,250 win, his second career here. Trailing closely were Ball and Kline as Clint Garner and Ryan Giles completed the top five. Matt Moro, Calvin Landis, Josh Baughman, Aaron Reutzel and Matt Engel rounded out the top ten. Qualifying heat races were won by Baughman, Ball, Reutzel and Stu Snyder. Dustin Clark captured the B Main.

Matthew Stelzer took his fifth career win at Knoxville in the 305 division. It had been three years in coming for the Nebraskan. He led the entire 15-lap distance except for the initial lap which was owned by Kelby Watt. Stelzer, who has suffered from engine difficulties throughout the season pulled away from the field to take the $400 win by using the bottom portion of the track. Two yellows flew during the event with the first being for Ryan Leavitt who broke an axel while running fifth and parked it backwards against the turn two fence. The second yellow happened toward the end of lap 13 when a three-car skirmish took place in turn 4. No injuries were reported from that incident.

Following Stelzer were Watt, Chris Walraven, division leader Eric Bridger and Mike Mayberry. Completing the top ten were Tyler Glass, Evan Epperson, Joe Simbro, Jon Hughes and Brandon Worthington. Heat events were won by Leavitt and Evan Epperson.

A combined total of 79 cars from all three divisions competed on the evening. At intermission, a huge candy drop was staged for children ages 1-12 on the front stretch. Join us next week when Wyler Corporation will present the final July show for this season.

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY, Knoxville, IA

July 22, 2017

410 RESULTS

Time Trial 1, 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (2), 15.276; 2. 12, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (15), 15.322; 3. 2, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust (20), 15.342; 4. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aus (16), 15.413; 5. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (22), 15.429; 6. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (3), 15.525; 7. 18, Ian Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust (10), 15.559; 8. 1B, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (30), 15.566; 9. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (18), 15.571; 10. 82, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD (26), 15.578; 11. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (12), 15.581; 12. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (6), 15.599; 13. 1M, Danny Lasoski, Dover, MO (1), 15.614; 14. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (27), 15.659; 15. 59, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (14), 15.683; 16. 21AU, Jordyn Brazier, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (4), 15.691; 17. 3, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (29), 15.696; 18. 7W, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (8), 15.739; 19. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (24), 15.779; 20. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (13), 15.792; 21. 17X, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (11), 15.793; 22. 22, Rager Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (5), 15.795; 23. 4, Dakota Hendrickson, Omaha, NE (19), 15.83; 24. 26, Tayler Malsam, Sammamish, WA (23), 15.857; 25. 4K, Jason Kendrick, Perth, WA, Aust. (25), 15.863; 26. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (28), 15.915; 27. 71A, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (21), 16.005; 28. 19L, Todd King, Sheboygan Falls, WI (17), 16.15; 29. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA (7), 16.35; 30. 12W, Josh Walter, Plymouth, WI (9), 17.188;

Heat 1, 8 Laps, No Time: 1. Ian Madsen (4); 2. Danny Lasoski (2); 3. Brian Brown (6); 4. Dusty Zomer (3); 5. Brooke Tatnell (5); 6. Jordyn Brazier (1); 7. Jason Kendrick (9); 8. Todd King (10);

Heat 2, 8 Laps, No Time: 1. Tim Kaeding (1); 2. AJ Moeller (2); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 4. Terry McCarl (3); 5. Dustin Selvage (4); 6. Aaron Reutzel (7); 7. Austin McCarl (5); 8. Bobby Mincer (9); 9. Dakota Hendrickson (8); 10. Bob Weuve (10);

Heat 3, 8 Laps, No Time: 1. Tasker Phillips (1); 2. Justin Henderson (2); 3. Josh Schneiderman (3); 4. Kerry Madsen (6); 5. Matt Juhl (4); 6. Davey Heskin (5); 7. RJ Johnson (9); 8. Josh Baughman (7); 9. Tayler Malsam (8); 10. Josh Walter (10);

B Feature 1, 12 Laps, No Time: 1. Dakota Hendrickson (2); 2. Rager Phillips (1); 3. Jason Kendrick (4); 4. Bobby Mincer (5); 5. Tayler Malsam (3); 6. RJ Johnson (6); 7. Todd King (7); 8. Bob Weuve (8); 9. Josh Walter (9);

A Feature 1, 20 Laps, No Time: 1. Brian Brown (4); 2. Ian Madsen (2); 3. Danny Lasoski (6); 4. Davey Heskin (10); 5. Tasker Phillips (9); 6. Brooke Tatnell (5); 7. Dusty Zomer (12); 8. Justin Henderson (14); 9. Tim Kaeding (7); 10. Aaron Reutzel (19); 11. Austin McCarl (15); 12. Terry McCarl (17); 13. Matt Juhl (16); 14. Dustin Selvage (11); 15. AJ Moeller (8); 16. Lynton Jeffrey (3); 17. Dakota Hendrickson (21); 18. Josh Schneiderman (13); 19. Jordyn Brazier (18); 20. Rager Phillips (22); 21. Jason Kendrick (23); 22. Bobby Mincer (24); 23. Josh Baughman (20); 24. Kerry Madsen (1);

360 RESULTS

Time Trial 1, 1. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (1), 16.097; 2. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (26), 16.115; 3. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (4), 16.121; 4. 3, Nate Van Haaften, Otley, IA (27), 16.146; 5. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (12), 16.216; 6. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (5), 16.239; 7. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (23), 16.261; 8. 5MRP, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (2), 16.381; 9. 17X, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (11), 16.479; 10. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (9), 16.545; 11. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (3), 16.601; 12. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (19), 16.649; 13. 5M, Troy Manteufel, St. Peter, MN (25), 16.7; 14. 75AU, Matt Egel, Adelaide, SA, Aust. (17), 16.705; 15. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (28), 16.708; 16. 41, Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA (10), 16.71; 17. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (6), 16.73; 18. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (33), 16.733; 19. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (18), 16.783; 20. 23S, Stu Snyder, Waverly, NE (16), 16.8; 21. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (0), 16.909; 22. 81A, Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (22), 16.912; 23. 40C, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (32), 16.915; 24. 6, Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA (29), 16.93; 25. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Lakewood, CO (20), 16.931; 26. 17W, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (31), 16.94; 27. 11, Trey Smith, St. Joseph, MI (13), 16.978; 28. 19, Rob Weuve, Oakland Acres, IA (14), 17.128; 29. 71C, Stacey Alexander, Lacona, IA (21), 17.179; 30. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (30), 17.304; 31. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (7), 17.376; 32. 38, Mike Dapra, Gillette, WY (24), 18.6; 33. 25, Dylan Peterson, Hartford, SD (15), 99.998; 34. 9L, Hunter Lane, Milo, IA (8), 99.999;

Heat 1, 7 Laps, No Time: 1. Josh Baughman (4); 2. Matt Moro (6); 3. Troy Manteufel (3); 4. McKenna Haase (2); 5. Tom Lenz (5); 6. Stacey Alexander (8); 7. Dylan Peterson (9); 8. Dustin Clark (1); 9. Ricky Montgomery (7);

Heat 2, 7 Laps, No Time: 1. Jamie Ball (4); 2. Clint Garner (6); 3. Chris Morgan (1); 4. Christian Bowman (2); 5. Matt Egel (3); 6. Tyler Groenendyk (5); 7. Harli White (7); 8. John Anderson (8); 9. Hunter Lane (9);

Heat 3, 7 Laps, No Time: 1. Aaron Reutzel (2); 2. Joe Beaver (3); 3. Cody Wehrle (1); 4. Chris Martin (4); 5. Ryan Giles (5); 6. Calvin Landis (6); 7. Alan Zoutte (8); 8. Trey Smith (7);

Heat 4, 7 Laps, No Time: 1. Stu Snyder (2); 2. Sawyer Phillips (4); 3. Nate Van Haaften (6); 4. Devin Kline (5); 5. Mitchell Alexander (1); 6. Rob Weuve (7); 7. Dominic Scelzi (3);

B Feature 1, 10 Laps, No Time: 1. Dustin Clark (2); 2. Cody Wehrle (3); 3. Stacey Alexander (9); 4. Ricky Montgomery (5); 5. Harli White (6); 6. Dylan Peterson (13); 7. Mitchell Alexander (4); 8. Rob Weuve (8); 9. John Anderson (10); 10. Alan Zoutte (11); 11. Hunter Lane (14); 12. Trey Smith (7);

A Feature 1, 18 Laps, No Time: 1. Sawyer Phillips (9); 2. Jamie Ball (4); 3. Devin Kline (1); 4. Clint Garner (7); 5. Ryan Giles (10); 6. Matt Moro (8); 7. Calvin Landis (3); 8. Josh Baughman (5); 9. Aaron Reutzel (13); 10. Matt Egel (18); 11. Tyler Groenendyk (11); 12. Chris Martin (15); 13. Tom Lenz (2); 14. McKenna Haase (17); 15. Joe Beaver (12); 16. Chris Morgan (20); 17. Stacey Alexander (23); 18. Nate Van Haaften (6); 19. Troy Manteufel (16); 20. Cody Wehrle (22); 21. Stu Snyder (14); 22. Dustin Clark (21); 23. Ricky Montgomery (24); 24. Christian Bowman (19);

305 RESULTS

Time Trial 1, 1. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (7), 16.925; 2. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (4), 17.037; 3. 56W, Chris Walraven, Knoxville, IA (15), 17.159; 4. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (14), 17.24; 5. 1B, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (6), 17.344; 6. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (8), 17.366; 7. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (1), 17.366; 8. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (5), 17.38; 9. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (2), 17.43; 10. 21, Evan Epperson, Muscatine, IA (12), 17.457; 11. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (11), 17.537; 12. 4, Chris Horton, Indianola, IA (16), 17.583; 13. 51, Corey Kautz, Estherville, IA (10), 17.583; 14. 12T, Tyler Glass, Cedar Rapids, IA (3), 17.654; 15. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (13), 17.693; 16. 64, Casey Greubel, Lacona, IA (9), 18.952;

Heat 1, 6 Laps, No Time: 1. Ryan Leavitt (4); 2. Rob Kubli (1); 3. Matthew Stelzer (3); 4. Brandon Worthington (8); 5. Chris Walraven (5); 6. Corey Kautz (7); 7. Jon Hughes (2); 8. Kade Higday (6);

Heat 2, 6 Laps, No Time: 1. Evan Epperson (2); 2. Chris Horton (1); 3. Eric Bridger (6); 4. Mike Mayberry (4); 5. Kelby Watt (5); 6. Joe Simbro (3); 7. Tyler Glass (7); 8. Casey Greubel (8);

A Feature 1, 15 Laps, No Time: 1. Matthew Stelzer (2); 2. Kelby Watt (1); 3. Chris Walraven (3); 4. Eric Bridger (5); 5. Mike Mayberry (7); 6. Tyler Glass (15); 7. Evan Epperson (4); 8. Joe Simbro (11); 9. Jon Hughes (13); 10. Brandon Worthington (12); 11. Corey Kautz (14); 12. Rob Kubli (8); 13. Ryan Leavitt (6); 14. Chris Horton (9); 15. Casey Greubel (16);\

Sources: Bob Wilson/Knoxville Raceway PR