ATOMIC CITY, Idaho (July 22, 2017) Proving unstoppable in the Rush Concrete Pumping No. 2L, Logan Forler picked up the weekend sweep at the Rumble in the Desert at Idaho’s Atomic Motor Raceway with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region.

Taking off from the third starting spot, the resident of Boise rushed to the win with Utah’s Chauncey Filler in pursuit. South Dakota’s Ned Powers made up Saturday’s podium with Rich Martin and 12th starting, Darren Smith, making up the top-five,

Damon McCune was sixth with David Hoiness seventh. Jeremy McCune, Mindy McCord, and Clint Anderson made up the top-ten.

Friday, July 28 and Gillette Thunder Speedway on Saturday, July 29 . For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto . The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back at Black Hills Speedway onand Gillette Thunder Speedway on. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Atomic Motor Raceway – Atomic City, Idaho

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Car Count: 17

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler, [1]; 2. 0-Ned Powers, [4]; 3. 11-Mindy McCord, [2]; 4. 9A-Clint Anderson, [5]; 5. 33-Robert DeHaan, [3]; 6. 77W-John White, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27DD-David Hoiness, [1]; 2. 77-Damon McCune, [2]; 3. 10-Anthony Farnsworth, [4]; 4. 2-Shad Petersen, [5]; 5. 7-Brian Robinson, [3]; 6. 96-Shawn Medeiros, [6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24M-Rich Martin, [2]; 2. 74U-Chauncey Filler, [1]; 3. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [3]; 4. 81-Darren Smith, [4]; 5. 2X-Mike Manwill, [5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler, [3]; 2. 74U-Chauncey Filler, [2]; 3. 0-Ned Powers, [5]; 4. 24M-Rich Martin, [1]; 5. 81-Darren Smith, [12]; 6. 77-Damon McCune, [4]; 7. 27DD-David Hoiness, [7]; 8. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [8]; 9. 11-Mindy McCord, [9]; 10. 9A-Clint Anderson, [10]; 11. 10-Anthony Farnsworth, [6]; 12. 2-Shad Petersen, [11]; 13. 33-Robert DeHaan, [13]; 14. 7-Brian Robinson, [15]; 15. 2X-Mike Manwill, [14]; 16. 77W-John White, [16]; 17. 96-Shawn Medeiros, [17]

Sources: ASCS PR