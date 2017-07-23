THOMPSON, CT – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park held it’s second of three Summer Road Race Series events on Sunday, July 23. Noah Korner won his fourth consecutive Midstate site Development Legends Series race, while Chris Barry picked up the overall and Small Bore wins in the Sports Car Group. Glenn Kurkjian took top honors in the Big Bore portion of the event.

Noah Korner and point leader, Teddy Hodgdon, led the field to the green flag. On the race start, Jordan O’Brien darted from the eleventh starting position to fourth by the exit of turn three. O’Brien would continue to advance positions until he was stalking Korner. Looking inside and outside, O’Brien was finally able to get by Korner on the seventh circuit. Korner would eventually reclaim the lead on lap nine, leading the final three laps in route to victory. O’Brien finished second with Teddy Hodgdon capturing the final podium position.

Korner, Bob Weymouth, and Hodgdon were the recipients of the New England Racing Fuel contingency, good for five gallons of spec fuel.

Weymouth, Michael Comforti, Andrew Quealy, and Darren Gallant were the recipients of additional $50 bonuses.

Sources: Jeffrey Price/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR

Photo Credits: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park