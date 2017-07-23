Johnson Wins Again at Perris

Perris, CA……..USAC Southwest Sprint Car Champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Ariz. led all 30 laps to win Saturday night’s AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint race at Perris Auto Speedway. The win was his second straight at the PAS. Jake Swanson finished second ahead of series leader Damion Gardner, Max Adams and Brody Roa.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: July 22, 2017 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.523; 2. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-16.622; 3. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.738; 4. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett- 16.812; 5. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-16.857; 6. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-16.900; 7. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-16.914; 8. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-16.941; 9. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-17.015; 10. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-17.033; 11. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-17.101; 12. Matt Mitchell, 73, Ford-17.119; 13. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-17.200; 14. Stevie Sussex, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-17.262; 15. Chad Boespflug, 42, Cheney-17.284; 16. Ronnie Gardner, 12, Allen-17.346; 17. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.353; 18. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-17.381; 19. Bruce St. James, 7K, St. James-17.477; 20. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.477; 21. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-17.533; 22. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-17.615; 23. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-17.635; 24. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.809; 25. Greg Alexander, 23, Bellegante-17.858; 26. Don Gansen, 7G, Gansen-18.378; 27. Gary Marshall Jr., 72, Marshall-18.785; 28. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-NT

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. D.Gardner, 2. R.Vander Weerd, 3. Spencer, 4. Sweeney, 5. Bender, 6. Malcolm, 7. Alexander. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johnson, 2. Sussex, 3. J.Vander Weerd, 4. Swanson, 5. L.Williams, 6. Ellertson, 7. D.Gansen. 2:54.79

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE/KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Boespflug, 3. Adams, 4. Faria, 5. St. James, 6. Marshall, 7. C.Williams. 2:56.24

PYROTECT RACING CELLS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C.Gansen, 2. A.Williams, 3. Liggett, 4. R.Gardner, 5. Mitchell, 6. McCarthy. 2:57.21

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Bender, 2. Mitchell, 3. Alexander, 4. Ellertson, 5. L.Williams, 6. McCarthy, 7. St. James, 8. Marshall, 9. D.Gansen. 3:43.22

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Max Adams, 5. Brody Roa, 6. Austin Williams, 7. Austin Liggett, 8. Richard Vander Weerd, 9. Ronnie Gardner, 10. Mike Spencer, 11. Danny Faria Jr., 12. Stevie Sussex, 13. A.J. Bender, 14. Chad Boespflug, 15. Jace Vander Weerd, 16. Chris Gansen, 17. Jeremy Ellertson, 18. Matt McCarthy, 19. Verne Sweeney, 20. Matt Mitchell, 21. Greg Alexander, 22. Bruce St. James, 23. Logan Williams.NT

———————–

**Malcolm flipped during the first heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Johnson

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Ronnie Gardner (15th to 9th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:1-D.Gardner-598, 2-Roa-572, 3-Spencer-518, 4-Swanson-514, 5-A.Williams-469, 6-C.Williams-396, 7-L.Williams-367, 8-R.Vander Weerd-345, 9-C.Gansen-330; 10-Adams-298.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: August 5 – Santa Maria (CA) Raceway