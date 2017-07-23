Seekonk, Mass. (July 23, 2017): With a purse that pays $6,000 to win and $1,000 to start, the payout for the July 29 Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS) SBM VI event at Star Speedway in Epping, NH, also includes a host of strong bonuses. In addition to paying out to the competitors of the TTOMS, the bonuses for the SBM VI will pay tribute to a number of late friends of the sport.

“A major factor in the success of the events [at the beginning] was a huge amount of fan and small business donations,” said Kevin Rice, one of the founders of the SBM Series. “In the SBM tradition, this year’s race will also have some big bonuses.”

“We are appreciative of Kevin [Rice] for all his help in continuing the SBM tradition now under the Tri Track series,” said Wayne Darling, TTOMS Managing Partner. “It is an honor for all of us with the series to be able to pay tribute to such a great group of men.”

A bonus of $600 will be paid to the leader of lap 3 in honor of renowned photographer, the late Howie Hodge, who also served as the SBM III Grand Marshall. Lap #44 will pay the leader of lap 44 a bonus of $444 in honor of championship Modified owner, the late Mario Fiore, who also served as the Grand Marshall for the SBM II. The tenth place driver on lap 41 will receive $141. That same position will also pay $100 on lap 100 – both in memory of legendary car owner, the late Joe Brady.

Other bonuses will include $500 to the highest finishing driver who has never previously raced a Modified at Star Speedway and $300 to the highest finishing NWMT driver. A ‘Tough Luck” Award will be presented along with $500. All heats will have a winner’s payout as well.

The 5th annual Chuck Montville Memorial Car Owner Award will also be awarded on Saturday night, July 29. Voted on by a group of media members and fans, the car owner who exemplifies Chuck’s ‘get along with everyone’ attitude will receive $1,006. Past recipients of the award include Bobbi & Steve Seuss, Art Barry, Charlie Pasteryak and David Hill.

The 125-lap Modified SBM VI event is scheduled for Saturday, July 29. Racing starts at 5:00 pm with a full racing card which will also feature Star Speedway’s weekly divisions including 350 Supermodifieds. For more information visit starspeedwaynh.com.

Sources: Dale Wolbrink/TTOMS PR