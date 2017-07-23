VERNON, NY- With a high probability of rain in the forecast throughout the evening, Utica-Rome Speedway decided to postpone the Ultimate Sportsman Showdown that was scheduled for Sunday, July 23. The $5,000 to win, $500 to start Sportsman event is now rescheduled for Sunday September 10.



With some forecasts showing a 90 percent chance of rain at race time, Utica-Rome Speedway management made the tough call to postpone the event. With teams and fans coming in from throughout the region, it was a call made to try and prevent long travel time only to have the event partially completed due to rain. A partially completed event would have created a logistic nightmare in rescheduling the event that would satisfy all qualified drivers.



Race time for the Ultimate Sportsman Showdown on September 10 will be at 5 p.m. with pit gates opening at 2 p.m. while grandstands will open at 2:30 p.m.



For more information, please log on to www.uticaromespeedway.com or call the speedway office at (315) 829-4557. Updates can also be found on the speedway’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Sources: John Tiff/Utica-Rome Speedway PR