Dave Richer Claims Victory On a Special Night for Fallen Father

July 23, 2017 (Fultonville, NY) – Big Time Little Tim soars to win number two in 2017 at the fastest ¼ mile on dirt, while Dave Richer earned an emotional Limited Sportsman feature win. Nick Stone, Chase Aussicker, Andy Graves, Jim Pollard, and Matthew Backus were also victorious at the ridge Sunday night.

Joe Orlando and Alissa Cody led the 18-car field of Crate Modifieds to the green flag with Orlando jumping out to the early lead. A quick yellow slowed the field after one lap, as the 21c of Brian Calabrese took a hard hit on the front stretch. Thankfully he was uninjured in the accident.

On the restart Orlando went back to the lead, but Jeremy Pitts was coming in a hurry. Pitts made a bold move from 5th to 2nd and set his sights on the 818 of Orlando. By lap seven Pitts made his move and gained the lead, but it was short lived as the high-flying Tim Hartman Jr. found something to his liking on the topside of the speedway. Hartman took 2nd on lap 9 and by lap 13 he found a lane past Pitts for the lead.

The 1J of Rocky Warner was moving forward after starting 9th, as he and Dave Constantino raced to the front bringing the 15 of Adam Pierson and 76 of Ricky Quick with them after they started outside the top 10.

Up front it was all Hartman Jr. as he raced to his 2nd win of the season at the ridge. Hartman was followed by Jeremy Pitts, Rocky Warner, Dave Constantino, Joe Orlando, Adam Pierson, Rob Maxon, Ricky Quick, Jim Introne Jr., and Kevin Chaffee rounding out the top 10.

Vinny Visconti and John Linblade led the Limited Sportsman field to the green flag for their 20-lap feature event with Visconti taking the early lead. An early yellow that collected point leader Kathy Bellen and championship contender Mikey Jackson and heavyhearted Dave Richer slowed the field.

On the restart Visconti went back to the lead, while Bellen attempted a lap, then pulled into the infield. The second yellow was for a hard hit the 21 of Marty Kelly III took in turn 3. Driver was thankfully uninjured. One more yellow slowed the field on lap 16 when contact between Bobby Deleon and John Linblade sent the 42 around and the 27 to the tail. This left Dave Richer to hold off a hard charging Bill August driving the 10d owned by Gary DeRocher.

Richer held on to the emotional win dedicated to his father Ed, who passed away last Sunday after the races. He was followed by Bill August, Mike Block, John Linblade, and Nikki Ouellette rounding out the top five. After the feature a special presentation was done to thank Nick Stone and Jeremy Miller who attended to Ed Richer as they awaited an ambulance on July 16th. Richer dedicated the win to his father ‘Omar’ as the family chanted his name in victory lane. He also thanked Ricky Quick who helped him with a left front tire to get him back on the track after the early race jingle.

Pro Stock feature event treated fans to a 20-lap tussle between the ‘manimal’ Nick Stone and Gus Hollner. Hollner held the lead until lap 10, when 2-time winner in 2017 Nick Stone took the winning line around the 715 and never looked back. Hollner held on for a solid 2nd place finish followed by Dennis Joslin, Luke Horning, and Josh Coodnradt rounding out the top five. RCT Roofing and Shultz Auto Center put up bonus money for the top 3 spots, with the winner receiving $100, 2nd place $50, and 3rd place another $50.

Street Stocks made their return to ‘The Ridge’ for a 20-lap full fender frenzy with Stephen Young and Cliff Haslun leading the field to the green. Just one lap into the event Haslun spun collecting the 14y of Young and 26 of Aussicker. The Wheelman Randy Miller had his way with the front of the field leading until lap 7 when a hard charging Aussicker who made his way back to the front challenged him. With just one lap remaining Miller suffered a flat right rear handing the lead to Aussicker who went on for the $300 win. Brian Cosselman, John Young, Matt Mosher, and Yule Cook rounded out the top five.

The 4-Cylinder Mini Stock feature event was a dandy battle between teammates, as Chris Andrews led until Andy Graves made the winning pass on lap 11. Graves was followed to the line by Andrews, Pat McSpirit, Zach McSpirit, and Chris Burnett rounding out the top five.

The 15-lap Sling Shot feature event was all Jim Pollard who took advantage of an up front starting position to run away with the win. Pollard was followed by Bryce Cherko, Brian Tobey Jr., Brett Putnam, and Demetrios Drellos rounding out the top five. Matthew Backus won the Jr Sling Shot 15-lap feature event.

Racing every Sunday night at the Fastest ¼ Mile On dirt during the summer months. Admission Prices are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $2 for kids 11 and under. More information about Glen Ridge Motorsports Park can be found online at www.glenridgemotorsportspark. net, or on Social Media at www.facebook.com/glenridgemp. The track can be contacted by dialing 518-627-4060 at any time. If there is no answer please leave a message and the call will be returned promptly.

JULY 23, 2017 CRATE MODIFIED FEATURE RESULTS (25 Laps) – 1) Tim Hartman Jr, 2) Jeremy Pitts, 3) Rocky Warner, 4) Dave Constantino, 5) Joe Orlando, 6) Adam Pierson, 7) Rob Maxon, 8) Ricky Quick, 9) Jim Introne Jr, 10) Kevin Chaffee, 11) Ken Conroy, 12) Alissa Cody, 13) Chris Curtis, 14) Chad Edwards, 15) Whitey Slavin, 16) Harry Shaffer II, 17) Brian Calabrese, 18) Kurtis Hohensheldt.

JULY 23, 2017 LIMITED SPORTSMAN FEATURE RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) Dave Richer, 2) Bill August, 3) Mike Block, 4) John Linblade, 5) Nikki Ouellette, 6) Bobby Deleon, 7) Greg Peron, 8) Vinny Visconti, 9) Kathy Bellen, 10) Mike Jackson, 11) Marty Kelly III.

JULY 23, 2017 PRO STOCK FEATURE RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) Nick Stone, 2) Gus Hollner, 3) Dennis Joslin, 4) Luke Horning, 5) Josh Coonradt, 6) Jason Samrov, 7) Justin Knight, 8) Ivan Joslin, 9) Kyle Hoard, 10) Chuck McSpirit.

JULY 23, 2017 4-CYLINDER MINI STOCK FEATURE RESULTS (12 Laps) – 1) Andy Graves, 2) Chris Andrews, 3) Pat McSpirit, 4) Zach McSpirit, 5) Chris Burnett, 6) Robert Handy.

JULY 23, 2017 STREET STOCK FEATURE RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) Chase Aussicker, 2) Brian Cosselman, 3) John Young, 4) Matt Mosher, 5) Yule Cook, 6) Beau Ballard, 7) Jim Groncki, 8) Randy Miller, 9) Stephen Young, 10) Cliff Haslun, 11) Curtis Condon, 12) John Bradt.

JULY 23, 2017 SLING SHOT FEATURE RESULTS (15 Laps) – 1) Jim Pollard, 2) Bryce Cherko, 3) Brian Tobey Jr, 4) Brett Putnam, 5) Demetrios Drellos, 6) Shane Mahieu, 7) Mike Hill, 8) Dylan Eldred, 9) Scott Sprague, 10) Jim Gaige, 11) Dan Ballard.

JULY 23, 2017 JR SLING SHOT FEATURE RESULTS (15 Laps) – 1) Matthew Backus, 2) Garrett Poland, 3) Blake Mahieu, 4) Sloan Cherko.

Sources: Rob Hazer/King Of Dirt Racing Series PR

Glen Ridge Motorsports Park PR