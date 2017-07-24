“The Western Region incorporates six events at five great tracks this season,” said DIRTcar Sportsman director Cory Reed. “The Sportsman field in the DIRTcar Western Region is impressive and can run with anyone. We expect several teams from the west to be in contention for the championship when the combined events begin in October.”

The Western Region is the fourth and final region to hit the track in 2017. Several drivers in the Western region, which encompasses primarily Southern Ontario and the Niagara Region, are eager to begin chasing the DIRTcar Sportsman tour title.

CONCORD, NC – July 24, 2017 – The DIRTcar Sportsman tour’s Western Region is set to roll with the first of six races at Ohsweken Speedway’s Six Nations Showdown on Tuesday, July 25. The DIRTcar Sportsman tour will be in action alongside the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series.

The DIRTcar Sportsman drivers in the Niagara area are always eager to attend when the Series stops at Ohsweken’s high-banked and wide 3/8-mile oval. Ohsweken hosted Sportsman racing on a weekly basis until 2007. The DIRTcar Sportsman tour visit offers Ohsweken and its fan a chance to return to their roots.

“We are very excited to have the DIRTcar Sportsman tour back at Ohsweken as part of our biggest event of the season,” said Ohsweken Speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey. “A lot of our fans got their first taste of dirt racing by watching the exciting battles the DIRTcar Sportsman waged at the speedway in its early years.”

Jay Mallory, who competes weekly at DIRTcar sanctioned Merrittville Speedway, is the all-time Sportsman wins leader at Ohsweken with 29 career victories.

Following Tuesday’s date at Ohsweken, the DIRTcar Sportsman tour’s Western Region will face a tripleheader weekend in September. The Region will make stops at Ransomville Speedway on Friday, September 8, then move to Merrittville Speedway on Saturday, September 9 before taking on Humberstone Speedway on Sunday, September 10. The Western Region will conclude with a doubleheader at Brighton Speedway’s Applefest Shootout September 22-23.

For additional event details on the Six Nations Showdown at Ohsweken Speedway on Tuesday, July 25 featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and DIRTcar Sportsman tour Western Region, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com.

For the full 2017 DIRTcar Sportsman Series schedule of events, visit www.dirtcarump.com/schedules.