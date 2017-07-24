NAPLES, ME (July 24) – Entries from every corner of the United States, as well as Canada, continue to make their way into the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) offices for the 44th Annual Oxford 250. Annually, the best-attended asphalt short track race in the country for both fans and participants, the Oxford 250 will take place on August 25-27 at the legendary Oxford Plains Speedway, paying $25,000 to the winner. Televised this year in front of a nationwide audience on MAV TV, and with additional lap leader bonus money also on the line, this year’s Oxford 250 winner could potentially take home up to $50,000.

Several drivers have already punched their tickets to the prestigious race through the “Road To The Oxford 250” qualifying events held at tracks throughout the country and Canada. While those drivers are “locked” in, each of them will still have to participate in their respective qualifying races as they try to improve their starting positions for the tough 250 lap PASS National Championship event. This leaves at least 34 spots available to the top short track racers in North America as they try to make their way in to one of Super Late Model racing’s “crown jewel” events.

Nova Scotia’s Craig Slaunwhite just became the 50th entrant for this year’s Oxford 250, teaming up with Gary Crooks in hopes of making the big race. Slaunwhite joins an All-Star cast of Canucks at Oxford, including Donald Theetge, Lonnie Sommerville, Cole Butcher, and British Columbia’s Sarah Cornett-Ching.

Several drivers will continue the tradition of southern wheelman making the trip to Oxford, including former 2-time PASS National Champion, Jay Fogleman, defending PASS South champion, Matt Craig, as well as Kodie Conner, Ben Lynch, Spencer Davis, and transplanted northerners, Kyle Desouza and Derek Kneeland, who doubles as the spotter for Kyle Larson.

Pacific Northwest legend Garrett Evans will make the trip from Washington State as he attempts his second Oxford 250 start. Johnny Clark, the 6-time PASS North Super Late Model champion, as well as 2-time series champion, DJ Shaw, former champion Cassius Clark, and 2015 PASS National Champion, Joey Doiron will all be looking for their first 250 trophies

3-Time Oxford 250 winner, Mike Rowe, is joined on the entry list by fellow 250 winners, Ben Rowe, Travis Benjamin, Wayne Helliwell, Jr., Joey Polewarcyzk, and 2015 winner and current PASS North points leader, Glen Luce. The state of Maine will be well represented by Reid Lanpher, Calvin Rose, Jr., Chad Dow, Alan Wilson, Dave Farrington, Jr., Mike Hopkins, Adam Polvinen, Travis Stearns, Tim and TJ Brackett, Dennis Spencer, Jr., Scott Robbins, JT Thurlow, Justin Drake, Shawn Martin, Jeff White, Tracy Gordon, Curtis Gerry, Jeff Taylor, and veteran Kelly Moore.

New Hampshire natives Joe Sqeglia, Jr. and John Salemi will be hoping to get to victory lane in the biggest race of the year, along with fellow Granite State driver Derrick Griffith. Massachusetts’ Derek Ramstrom is hoping his big race experience will pay off and will be joined by fellow New Englanders Angelo Belisto and Matt Swanson.

Entry forms for the 44th Annual Oxford 250 can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com and OxfordPlains.com. It will be a big weekend of action that will also feature the PASS Modifieds, Granite State Pro Stocks, and much, much more.

The PASS North Super Late Models will be in action again on Sunday, July 30, along with the PASS Modifieds for one last chance to tackle the tight Oxford Plains Speedway before the 250.

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR