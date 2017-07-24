WATERFORD, CT (July 24, 2017) Gary Knight (Exit Realty Modified Touring Series Owner) and The Speedbowl’s General Manager George Whitney both confirmed this afternoon that a second date has been added to the 2017 schedule. The event has been added to the Finale 2017 schedule on October 20th– 22nd. With the rain date scheduled for October 29, 2017. The Exit Realty Modified Touring Series will crown their 2017 Champion along with the $10,000 that comes along with “The Sunoco Quest for the Cup”. It was also announced that the purse structure will feature a $5,000 to win for the 125-lap event.

The Exit Realty Modifieds Touring Series has three events left on their 2017 schedule, with the first two events left to determine the five drivers to race for the (Sunoco Quest for the Cup) scheduled for The New London – Waterford Speedbowl. More information will follow.

Sources: New London-Waterford Speedbowl PR