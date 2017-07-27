DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 27, 2017) – The month of July’s racing festivities at Dodge City Raceway Park come to a wrap in grand style with Friday night’s “Driver Appreciation Night” at the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

While an expected large crowd will get to watch their favorite drivers walk away with all variety of prizes including the grand prize Hinchman Racing Suit along with additional prizes supplied by Precise Racing Products, BMI, Pistons Auto/Diesel Repair, A&J Trucking, Quint Transportation, Carquest and more, there is still some business to be taken care of.

The business of chasing down those valuable track championship points will keep the crowd on the edge of their seats as the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks all battling it out.

Taylor Velasquez, Clay Sellard, Jeff Kaup, Angel Munoz and Duane Wahrman lead the way into the night in their respective classes with battles for position among the top ten in each division numerous as only two more nights of championship chase action remain after Friday’s card.

Friday’s racing action goes green at 7:30 p.m.

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars:

Defending track champ Taylor Velasquez broke into victory lane for the first time this season the last time out on July 15 to extend his points lead to 32 markers over Tyler Knight. Velasquez’ triumph made him the sixth different winner in the last six DCRP Sprint Car features.

Feature Winners: Ty Williams 2, Jake Bubak 1, Tyler Knight 1, Jake Martens 1, Kevin Ramey 1, Taylor Velasquez 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Taylor Velasquez (Turpin, OK) 983, 2. Tyler Knight (Wright, KS) 951, 3. Kris Moore (Dodge City, KS) 878, 4. Jordan Knight (Wright, KS) 856, 5. Brandy Jones (Dodge City, KS) 811, 6. Ross Essenberg (Wichita, KS) 802, 7. Brandon Sprott (Dodge City, KS) 754, 8. Ty Williams (Arcadia, OK) 696, 9. Brian Herbert (Dodge City, KS) 654, 10. Lance Davis 597.

IMCA Modifieds:

Looking to add an IMCA Modified title to a past IMCA Sport Mod track championship, Clay Sellard has opened up a 73-point edge over reigning track champ Nick Link with a mere seven points separating the four drivers (Mike Lunow, Kale Beavers, Randy Wilson and Kevin Gray) in the battle for third. Beavers’ win on July 15 made him the sixth different driver to post an IMCA Modified win in the last six events.

Feature Winners: Cole Traugott 2, Kale Beavers 1, Tracy Link 1, William Nusser 1, Randle McRoberts 1, Clay Sellard 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Clay Sellard (Bucklin, KS) 919, 2. Nick Link (Rolla, KS) 846, 3. Mike Lunow (Dodge City, KS) 830, 4. Kale Beavers (Pierceville, KS) 827, 5. Randy Wilson (Wichita, KS) 825, 6. Kevin Gray (Ulysses, KS) 823, 7. Jack Kirchoff (Garden City, KS) 795, 8. (tie) Tracy Link (Rolla, KS) and Joel Lane (Ulysses, KS) 748, 10. Tom Beavers (Pierceville, KS) 737.

IMCA Sport Modifieds:

Jeff Kaup is one position shy of perfection thus far with a runner-up finish on May 6 the only blemish on his record that includes four wins in five events. Kaup has stretched out a 116 point lead as he tries for a third track title in four years with just seven points separating the trio of Kyle Wiens, Brian May and Alex Wiens in the battle for second.

Feature Winners: Jeff Kaup 4, Dakota Sproul 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Jeff Kaup (Woodward, OK) 745, 2. Kyle Wiens (Newton, KS) 629, 3. Brian May (Spearville, KS) 623, 4. Alex Wiens (Newton, KS) 622, 5. Jarett Lunow (Dodge City, KS) 601, 6. Joey Maupin (Dodge City, KS) 591, 7. Kohl Ricke (Spearville, KS) 584, 8. Kevin Tabor (Dodge City, KS) 541, 9. Dan Rogers (Buffalo, OK) 497, 10. Tanner Brunson (Dodge City, KS) 484.

IMCA Stock Cars:

Four wins in six features along with a pair of runner-up finishes has Angel Munoz out to a 126-point lead over Ondre Rexford. The Stock Cars have only the September 16 Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship event remaining after Friday’s card as they get the night off during the August 19 Sport Modified Mayhem event.

Feature Winners: Angel Munoz 4, Michael Pepper 1, Tyler Tipton 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Angel Munoz (Lamar, CO) 890, 2. Ondre Rexford (Parts Unknown) 764, 3. Marlin Hogie (Ulysses, KS) 736, 4. Travis Baird (Chester, OK) 657, 5. Dusty Witthuhn (Bazine, KS) 641, 6. Gregg Schell (Cheney, KS) 519, 7. Jack Pepper (Lakin, KS) 511, 8. Michael Pepper (Lakin, KS) 508, 9. Chris Oliver (Holcomb, KS) 414, 10. Shannon Maughlin 355.

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

The tightest battle for championship honors is in the Hobby Stocks with Duane Wahrman just eight points ahead of Reagan Sellard. Wahrman is the only repeat winner thus far through the initial five events of the season.

Feature Winners: Duane Wahrman 2, Brett Copeland 1, Matt O’Hair 1, Reagan Sellard 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Duane Wahrman (Pratt, KS) 727, 2. Reagan Sellard (Bucklin, KS) 719, 3. Matt O’Hair (Laverne, OK) 683, 4. Tyler Walker (Dighton, KS) 675, 5. Brett Copeland (Fowler, KS) 662, 6. Gerald Walker (Dighton, KS) 618, 7. Tom Reed (Kalvesta, KS) 549, 8. Danny Schulte 509, 9. Jacob Huse 479, 10. Norman Rogers 440.

While a large number of free tickets to Friday’s card will be distributed by drivers, additional tickets to the “Driver Appreciation” night event will be available at the gate for just $15 for adults with children eleven and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total nights of racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-18. The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway. com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/DCRP PR