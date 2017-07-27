Barre, Vt. — Boomer Morris started the second half of the 2017 Thunder Road season in a big way with a win in the Times Argus Mid-Season Championships on Thursday, July 27. The hometown driver went wire-to-wire in the 75-lap Late Model feature to capture his first win of the season and the Maplewood Triple Crown.

Morris, who entered the event 17th in points after a number of hard wrecks in the first part of the year, started on the pole after winning his heat and the semi-feature. He drove away from the field for most of the event, holding on easily through four mid-race restarts as Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke and Barre’s Cody Blake engaged in an extended battle for the second spot.

The fifth and final caution flew with seven laps remaining for Matt White’s spin just after Vermont Governor’s Cup winner Trampas Demers had taken the third spot from Blake. With one more shot at Morris, Pembroke let it all hang out on the restart on the outside, but bounced off the frontstretch wall and slid back in the pack. Morris then held off South Burlington’s Demers in the final circuits for his fourth career Late Model victory.

Demers took second with defending “King of the Road” Scott Dragon making a late charge for third. Jason Corliss and Blake rounded out the top-five. Bobby Therrien rebounded from an early spin and multiple pit stops to finish sixth and unofficially retain his point lead. Christopher Pelkey, Marcel J. Gravel, Eric Badore, and Ricky Roberts also earned top-10 finishes.

Hinesburg’s Trevor Lyman captured his third Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger win of the season in their 50-lap Mid-Season Championship feature. Aided by a pair of early multi-car accidents, Lyman flew through the field from his ninth starting position, grabbing the lead from Milton’s Robert Gordon on lap eight.

Lyman was dogged by Morrisville’s Dwayne Lanphear for a time, but after a lap-24 incident, a four-way battle four second developed between Lanphear, point leader Brendan Moodie, Jason Woodard, and Gordon, allowing Lyman to pull away. A three-car tangle between Kevin Dodge, Tyler Austin, and Sid Sweet Jr. develop right in front of Lyman with eight laps to go, but the leader was able to avoid the carnage and cruise away on the fifth and final restart for the victory.

Woodard made a late move for second while Lanphear nipped Moodie at the line for third. Gordon, Joe Steffen, Mike Billado, Jaden Perry, Jason Pelkey, and Jacob Perry completed the top-10.

Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard earned his first win of the season in the Allen Lumber Street Stock feature. Bouchard got underneath early leader Logan Powers just before the halfway point of the 35-lap feature following the race’s only caution and kept Morrisville’s Brandon Lanphear at bay for the victory.

Essex Jct.’s Matthew Smith finished third followed by Alan Maynard and Kelsea Woodard. Powers, Dean Switser Jr., Reilly Lanphear, Jamie Davis, and Kevin Streeter rounded out the top-10.

Thunder Road opens the month of August next Thursday, August 3 with WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets Night. The Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Junkyard Warriors are all on the card along with the annual “Port-a-Potty Grand Prix”. Post time is 7:00pm. Admission is $12 for aduts, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

TIMES ARGUS MID-SEASON CHAMPIONSHIPS

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

THUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Boomer Morris ( 13VT ) Barre, VT Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) S. Burlington, VT Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT Cody Blake ( 99VT ) Barre, VT Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT Eric Badore ( 04VT ) Milton, VT Ricky Roberts ( 3VT ) Washington, VT Eric Chase ( 40VT ) Milton, VT Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT Mike Bailey ( 00VT ) S. Barre, VT Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) Danville, VT Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT Mike Foster ( 7VT ) Williston, VT

LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Trevor Lyman ( 17 ) Hinesburg, VT Jason Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT Dwayne Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT Brendan Moodie ( 94 ) Wolcott, VT Robert Gordon ( 20 ) Milton, VT Joe Steffen ( 00 ) Grand Isle, VT Mike Billado ( 8 ) Essex, VT #Jaden Perry ( 92 ) Hardwick, VT #Jason Pelkey ( 64 ) Barre, VT Jacob Perry ( 62 ) Hardwick, VT Stephen Donahue ( 71 ) Graniteville, VT #Burt Spooner III ( 4 ) E. Montpelier, VT Adam Maynard ( 57 ) Milton, VT #Kyle Streeter ( 37 ) Waitsfield, VT Kevin Dodge ( 88 ) Barre, VT #Tyler Austin ( 5 ) East Calais, VT Sid Sweet Jr. ( 51 ) Williamstown, VT Mike Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT

ALLEN LUMBER STREET STOCKS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

7 Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg, VT 11 Brandon Lanphear Morrisville, VT 04 Matthew Smith Essex Jct., VT 10 Alan Maynard Fairfax, VT 55 Kelsea Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 31 #Logan Powers Middlesex, VT 45 Dean Switser, Jr. Lyndonville, VT 21 Reilly Lanphear Duxbury, VT 43 Jamie Davis Wolcott, VT 67 Kevin Streeter Waitsfield, VT 50 Tom Smith Williamstown, VT 29 Gary Mullen Tunbridge, VT 85 Tom Campbell Middlesex, VT 40 Scott Weston Berlin, VT 22 Jason Picard Hyde Park, VT 17 Justin Blakely Graniteville, VT 01 #Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common, VT

Sources: Michael R. Stridsberg/Thunder Road Speedbowl PR

Alan Ward photo