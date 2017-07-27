Mount Joy, Pennsylvania (July 27, 2017) – The Super Cup Stock Car Series has agreed to an opportunity for fans and drivers alike to see ‘Racin’ The Way It Used To Be” in a new region this fall. Highland Rim Speedway in Greenbrier, Tennessee will host a non-points special event at their 1/4-mile built in the early 1960s on Saturday, October 14.

Located less than a half hour outside of Nashville, the weekend will give traveling teams and their families a chance to visit the Music City. On race day, there will be additional perks for racers including guitars being awarded as the trophies for the feature winner and hard charger in this 75-lap showdown.

“I think this could be a win-win for everyone,” Highland Rim Speedway promoter Jerry Criswell enthusiastically said. “Plus being only 20 minutes from Nashville would make it easy to make a mini-vacation out of it for the drivers, crews, and fans.”

Current schedule for “The Rim” that Saturday will begin with an hour practice session in the early afternoon, allowing competitors to get acclimated with the high-banked D-shaped oval prior to qualifying. Fans will get to meet, greet, take pictures with, and receive hero/autograph cards and other treats before the stars in their 600 horsepower, 3,300 pound steel-bodied stock cars thunder to the green flag later in the evening.

Interested teams and competitors are encouraged to contact Director of Competition, Joe Schmaling, at upcoming races or email joescscs@gmail.com. Participation at such events will continue to dictate strategy toward 2018 season scheduling in regards to the emergence of two divisions encompassing north and south regions each.

For continued updates and information leading up to this special autumn event please visit the official website at www.supercupstockcarseries.com as well as the Super Cup Stock Car Series Facebook and Twitter.

Sources: Aaron Creed/ Super Cup Stock Car Series PR