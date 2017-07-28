Ferris Mowers Night July 28 Results.
(Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds 35 Laps) – MATT HULSIZER, Billy Decker, Ryan Bartlett, Pat Ward, Mike Mahaney, Rob Bellinger, Mike Bowman, Larry Wight, Chris Hile, Jimmy Phelps, Tim Sears Jr., Max McLaughlin, Jim Witko Jr., Lee Gill, Roy Bresnahan, Jeremy Smith, Tim Kerr, Jeff Blackburn, Andrew Ferguson, Chad Phelps, Rich Scagliotta, Adam Roberts.
(SUNY Canton Sportsman 25 Laps) – ALAN FINK, Tyler Trump, Todd Root, Chris Cunningham, Rich Townsend, Stephen Denton, Chris Hulsizer, Brent Joy, Kevin Root, Kyle Fink, Tyler Thompson, Jackson Gill, Zach Sobotka, Earl Rudy, Nick Krause, Rocco Leone, Mike stanton Jr., Richie Riggs, Eric Williams, Ron Davis, Patrick LaPage, Dylan Zacharias, Rachel Zacharias, Glenn Forward, Mike Button, Joe Sobotka, Joe Isabell, Rick Rogala, DNS – Bailey Groves.
(Industrial Tire of CNY Top Four $50 Heat Race Bonuses ) – Heat 1 – Chris Cunningham, Rocco Leone, Zach Sobotka, Ron Davis III. Heat 2 – Tyler Trump, Rich Townsend, Todd Root, Brent Joy. Heat 3 – Stephen Denton, Alan Fink, Kevin Root, Jackson Gill.
(Firehouse Subs Mod Lites 20 Laps) – JEFF SYKES, Mike Mullen, Zack Babcock, Justin Williams, Lowell Zehr, Josh Kinney, Casey Sykes, Nick Graziano, Rej Lemieux, Dave Brown, Allyson Prince, Kelly Skinner, Stephane Berniel, Alexia Roux, Karine Thibault, Keith Stevenson, Tom Mackey, Sam Usborne, Tucker Halliday, Brian Meyers.
(JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders 15 Laps) – DAKOTA BECHLER, Ray Bechler, Jacobe Palmiter, Quinn Wallis, Chris Bonoffski, Sam Curcie, Chuck Powelczyk, Stephen Randall, Dylan Curcie, Michael Perry Jr., Sabrina Jeffries, Nate Powers, DNS – Jamie Radley.
Sources: Dave Medler/Brewerton Speedway PR