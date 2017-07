Gulf Coast Leader Jones Leads All 20 at Boyd

Boyd, TX……..Kyle Jones of Kennedale, Texas led all 20 laps of Friday night’s USAC Gulf Coast Midget race at Boyd Raceway in his Best Deal Services machine. Travis Scott finished second ahead of Tyson Hall, Weston Gorham and Keith Martin.

USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES RACE RESULTS: July 28, 2017 – Boyd, Texas – Boyd Raceway

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Travis Scott (#2S Scott), 2 Weston Gorham (#71GH Gorham), 3. Pierce Urbanosky (#19 Urbanosky). NT

KREITZ OVAL TRACK PARTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Tyson Hall (#5H Hall), 2. Kyle Jones (#04 Hefler), 3. Keith Martin (#69 Hefler), 4. Kade Taylor (#51 Bailey). NT

SMILEY’S RACING PRODUCTS FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Kyle Jones, 2. Travis Scott, 3. Tyson Hall, 4. Weston Gorham, 5. Keith Martin, 6. Kade Taylor, 7. Pierce Urbanosky, 8. Andrew Deal (#52 Oaks). NT



FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Jones.

NEW USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET POINTS: 1-Jones-223, 2-Taylor-175, 3-Paul White-133, 4-Dou McCune-109, 5-Urbanosky-108, 6-James Burke-102, 7-Noah Key-54, 8-Bill Eslick-36, 9-Richie Robins-35.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 29 – Greenville, TX – Superbowl Speedway

