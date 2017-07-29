CAMERON, Mo. (July 28, 2017) Holding off Wayne Johnson on both attempts at a green flag, Jonathan Cornell picked up his 34th career win with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awning, and Wraps with a flag to flag victory at U.S. 36 Raceway.

While Cornell pulled to a half straightaway lead, the race for second was almost non-stop between Wayne Johnson, Danny Lasoski, and Jordan Boston. Battling back and forth with Lasoski, Boston would relinquish the show position in traffic with Lasoski working the low-side the U.S. 36 Raceway.

Stalking the No. 2c to the final laps, Lasoski would end up getting the last lap pass for the runner-up spot while Jonathan Cornell went unchallenged to the win. Johnson in third was trailed by Jordan Boston with Miles Paulus fifth.

Blake Hahn sixth was followed by J.R. Topper and Brian Beebe to round out the field. Danny Thoman drew in but was not able to start following a flip in Hot Laps. A Heat and Qualifier were run with Jonathan Cornell and Miles Paulus pocketing $250 for their wins.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awning, and Wraps races again on August 18 with the series returning to U.S. 36 Raceway.

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

U.S. 36 Raceway – Cameron, Mo.

Friday, July 28, 2017

Heat (8 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [4]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [5]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 4. 82-Jordan Boston, [6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, [8]; 6. 33L-Danny Lasoski, [9]; 7. 37-Brian Beebe, [1]; 8. 92J-J.R. Topper, [2]; (DNS) 27-Danny Thoman,

Qualifying Race (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [2]; 2. 33L-Danny Lasoski, [1]; 3. 82-Jordan Boston, [4]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [5]; 5. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 7. 92J-J.R. Topper, [8]; (DNS) 37-Brian Beebe, ; (DNS) 27-Danny Thoman,

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [1]; 2. 33L-Danny Lasoski, [5]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [2]; 4. 82-Jordan Boston, [4]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn, [6]; 7. 92J-J.R. Topper, [7]; 8. 37-Brian Beebe, [8]; (DNS) 27-Danny Thoman,

Sources: ASCS PR