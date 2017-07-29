Mount Joy, Pennsylvania (July 29, 2017) – Staff at Kingsport Speedway and officials with the Super Cup Stock Car Series have made the difficult decision to cancel this coming Friday night’s 50-lap race at the 3/8-mile “Concrete Jungle”.

The SCSCS would like to thank Kingsport Speedway Promoter Karen Tunnell and staff for doing all they could to make festivities, originally rescheduled from June, a consideration. The race was contingent on the completion of events as part of the Tennessee track’s weekly schedule. Unfortunately, further rain outs have continuously been incurred in recent weeks.

In order to fulfill commitments to their weekly competitors it was elected to focus on looking ahead at scheduling an event for 2018 instead, a decision which the SCSCS understands and fully supports.



Moving forward with the 2017 season, the Extreme Awards & Personalization / Patrick Miller Photography Twin 50s presented by United Tire at nearby Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia is planned as scheduled this Saturday.

Practice is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. with SCSCS qualifying taking place at 6:00 p.m. following local divisions. The first of two 50-lap features will take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Sources: Aaron Creed/Super Cup Stock Car Series PR