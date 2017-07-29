LAS CRUCES, N.M. (July 28, 2017) Picking up his sixth victory of the 2017 season, El Paso’s John Carney II piloted the MVT/Lubbock Wrecker Service No. 11x to a $2,500 payday to open up the Summer Sizzle at the Southern New Mexico Speedway with the ASCS Southwest Region.
Through several opening race cautions, each restart saw Carney moving forward with the No. 11x up to third from eighth by the second lap.
Chasing Wes Wofford throughout Friday’s feature event, the leaders raced into traffic with 16 laps to go. Caution again as the No. 11x lineup for the pass, the pair would again have to race into traffic before the chance to win presented itself.
Rolling into traffic once more with ten laps to run, Caney peddled the bottom through the third and fourth turn as Wofford lost momentum racing around the back markers, Carney was even with the No. 19 entering three, only to pull away off turn four on Lap 17.
From there, John went unchallenged with Royal Jones also taking advantage of slower traffic to grab second in the MVT No. 131. Kyle McCutcheon worked to third after starting 11th with 10th starting Derek DeMartino fourth. Wes Wofford would end up slipping back to finish fifth. James Mosher, Rick Ziehl, Colt Treharn, Robert Herrera, and Josh Shipley made up the top-ten.
The ASCS Southwest Region goes for another $2,500 payout on Saturday, July 29 with the conclusion of the Summer Sizzle at the Southern New Mexico Speedway. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com .
Race Results:
ASCS Southwest Region
Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, N.M.
Friday, July 28, 2017
Car Count: 23
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11X-John Carney II, [2]; 2. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [1]; 3. 77-Colt Treharn, [5]; 4. 90-Lance Norick, [7]; 5. 99.5-Derek Demartino, [8]; 6. 5JH-Joseph Hernandez, [6]; 7. 14-Cody Sickles, [4]; 8. 7-Mark Clark, [3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Wes Wofford, [2]; 2. 18-Lorne Wofford, [4]; 3. 01-Josh Shipley, [6]; 4. 5-Kyle McCutcheon, [5]; 5. 33-Steve Cushman, [1]; 6. 115-Nick Parker, [7]; 7. 20-Ricky Holden, [8]; 8. (DNF) 29-Darrell Sickles, [3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 131-Royal Jones, [5]; 2. 12-James Mosher, [6]; 3. 167-Don Grable, [1]; 4. 22X-Jesse Baker, [4]; 5. 74-Colton Hardy, [3]; 6. 1A-Robert Herrera, [7]; 7. 49-Chuck Jackson, [2]
A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 11X-John Carney II, [8]; 2. 131-Royal Jones, [4]; 3. 5-Kyle McCutcheon, [11]; 4. 99.5-Derek Demartino, [10]; 5. 19-Wes Wofford, [1]; 6. 12-James Mosher, [6]; 7. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [9]; 8. 77-Colt Treharn, [3]; 9. 1A-Robert Herrera, [15]; 10. 01-Josh Shipley, [2]; 11. 74-Colton Hardy, [16]; 12. 22X-Jesse Baker, [13]; 13. 20-Ricky Holden, [19]; 14. 115-Nick Parker, [14]; 15. 5JH-Joseph Hernandez, [18]; 16. 33-Steve Cushman, [17]; 17. 14-Cody Sickles, [20]; 18. 29-Darrell Sickles, [23]; 19. 49-Chuck Jackson, [21]; 20. 7-Mark Clark, [22]; 21. 90-Lance Norick, [7]; 22. 167-Don Grable, [12]; 23. 18-Lorne Wofford, [5]
Sources: ASCS PR