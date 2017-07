Jones Repeats in Gulf Coast Midgets at Superbowl

Greenville, TX……..Kyle Jones of Kennedale, Texas backed up Friday night’s USAC Gulf Coast Midget win at Boyd, Texas with Saturday night’s victory at Superbowl Speedway. Jones again led all 20 laps to beat Weston Gorham, Tyson Hall, Kade Taylor and Pierce Urbanosky.

USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES RACE RESULTS: July 29, 2017 – Greenville, Texas – Superbowl Speedway

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Tyson Hall (#5H Hall), 2. Kyle Jones (#04 Hefler), 3. Weston Gorham (#71GH Gorham), 4. Pierce Urbanosky (#19 Urbanosky), 5. Kade Taylor (#51 Bailey). 6. Brandon Thomas (#10T Thomas). NT

McINTYRE SPEED SHOP FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Kyle Jones, 2. Weston Gorham, 3. Tyson Hall, 4. Kade Taylor, 5. Pierce Urbanosky, 6. Brandon Thomas. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Jones.

NEW USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET POINTS: 1-Jones-300, 2-Taylor-240, 3-Urbanosky-171, 4-Paul White-133, 5-Doug McCune-109, 6-James Burke-102, 7-Noah Key-54, 8-Bill Eslick-36, 9-Richie Robins-35.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 5 – Stephenville, TX – 281 Speedway

Sources: USAC PR