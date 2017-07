2-in-a-Row for Pierson with Susquehanna Victory

York Haven, PA……..Adam Pierson of Bradford, Vt. picked up his second straight USAC Regional Midget race pesented by ARDC Saturday night at Susquehanna Speedway, leading the final 10 laps to win the 20-lapper over Ryan Greth, Tommy Kunsman Jr., Brett Arndt and P.J. Gargiulo. Ardnt led the first 10 laps. Alex Bright was treated and released from a nearby hospital after being struck by a broken drive line.

USAC EASTERN REGIONAL MIDGETS PRESENTED BY ARDC RACE RESULTS: July 29, 2017 – York Haven, Pennsylvania – Susquehanna Speedway – 16th Annual “York County Nationals”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tommy Kunsman Jr. (#21 Kunsman), 2. Adam Pierson (#76E Mancini), 3. Ryan Wilson (#23M Miller), 4. Josh Heckman (#12 Heckman), 5. Shawn Jackson (#7J Jackson), 6. Jason Rice (#57 Rice), 7. Steve Craig (#55 Craig), 8. Rohan Beasley (#14B Beasley), 9. Alex Bright (#77 Bright), NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps): 1. Brett Arndt (#46 Arndt), 2. Ryan Greth (#4 Lesher), 3. Trevor Kobylarz (#14 RT), 4. P.J. Gargiulo (#5 JHG), 5. Andrew Layser (#35 Lesher), 6. Kenny Miller (#23M Miller), 7. Shannon Mausteller (#21 Mausteller), 8. Tyler Rivard (#37 Rivard). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Adam Pierson, 2. Ryan Greth, 3. Tommy Kunsman, Jr., 4. Brett Arndt, 5. P.J. Gargiulo, 6. Ryan Wilson, 7. Kenny Miller, 8. Josh Heckman, 9. Shawn Jackson, 10. Jason Rice, 11. Andrew Layser, 12. Steve Craig, 13. Shannon Mausteller, 14. Rohan Beasley, 15. Trevor Kobylarz. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 10 Arndt, Laps 11-20 Pierson.

NEW USAC EASTERN REGIONAL MIDGET POINTS Presented by ARDC: 1-Greth-1,067, 2-Bright-972, 3-Jackson-885, 4-Miller-864, 5-Pierson-813, 6-Kobylarz-674, 7-Heckman-647, 8-Jay Hartman-631, 9-Layser-613, 10-Kunsman-578.

NEXT USAC EASTERN REGIONAL MIDGET RACE Presented by ARDC: August 13 – York Haven, PA – Susquehanna Speedway – “Sunoco/Insinger Fuels Showdown”

Sources: USAC PR