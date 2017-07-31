Dimatteo sweeps qualifying and feature

WATERFORD, CT (7-30-17): It was Nostalgia Night at The New London – Waterford Speedbowl. The Near Group along with the Stars Club had their vehicles set up on the midway so the fans can check out the cars and stars of yester years. The two groups ran features during the evening as well.

The Late Models for the second week had group qualifying with the top six inverted for the 30-lap feature. It was Berlin, CT’s Keith Rocco leading the way with a time of 15.385. East Hampton, CT’s Anthony Flannery took down his second win of the 2017 season. Flannery started on the outside pole and wasn’t really threatened for the win. Rounding out the top five were Jason Palmer, Rocco, Chris Garside and Pole sitter Michael Benevides.

Branford, CT Johnathan Puleo who started deep in the pack (6th) paced himself and made the right moves to grab the 25-lap feature for the Legends Cars event. Puleo made a sweep by capturing the first heat while Scott Limkemann captured Heat #2, Following Puleo to the line were Kyle Rogers, Anthony Marvin (his best finish in 2017) Scott Limkemann and Devon Jencik.

In the 25-lap Limited Sportsman event, it was the #87 of Chris Meyer taking the checkers. For the North Franklin, RI driver started fifth on the grid and cruised to the win. Rounding the top five were Charles Beal, Shawn Monahan (who started 10th) Monte Gibbs and Al Stone. Taking down heat wins were Jaysin Beal and Meyers.

It was East Haven, CT’s Charles Canfield taking down the 25-lap Mini Stocks event. Canfield took the lead from his fourth starting spot and took the checkered flag for the win. Jacob Perry who looked strong after taking the Heat win tried to take the win but fell short and finished fifth. Rounding out the top five were Canfield with the checkered, Sean Caron, Ken Cassidy Jr (looking to make it two in a row) Wayne Burroughs Jr and Perry. Perry and Canfield took down the heat wins.

The SK Lites also held group qualifying to set the starting field for their 25-lap feature. It was Farmington, CT Dana Dimatteo sweeping both the qualifying and the feature. Dimatteo toured the oval with a time of 14.777, while capturing the win from his fourth starting spot. For Dimatteo, it was his second win in 2017. Finishing in the runner up spot was Dennis Charette. It was the second week in a row that he finished in the runner up spot. Andrew Molleur (last week’s winner), Wayne Burroughs and Ethan Durocher rounded out the top five.

The 35-lap SK main saw Ashway, RI’s Kyle James taking his first win of the 2017 season. James started on the outside pole and didn’t waste any time to grab the lead and the win. James had to hold off a hard charging Teddy Christopher in the #13. Keith Rocco finished third with Todd Owens and Dylan Izzo rounding out the top five. For Izzo, it was his second start of the year and the first in his family owned #04. Rocco and Owens took down heat wins.

Next week joining the SK Modifieds, SK Lites. Late Models, Mini Stocks, Limited Sportsman will be the first appearance of the Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Series (the first event since the NLWS Trucks merged together) and the first Connecticut Championship event for the Pro-4 Modifieds.

Late Models (25-laps) Anthony Flannery, Jason Palmer, Keith Rocco, Chris Garside, Michael Benevides, Matt Carlson, Keith Chapman, Brandon Warren, Tyler Chapman

Legends Car (25-laps) Johnathan Puleo, Kyle Rogers, Anthony Marvin, Scott Limkemann, Devon Jencik, Corey Caddick, Brandon Remson, Brian Zimowski, Lucas Leone, John O’Sullivan, Timothy Depizzol

Limited Sportsman (25-laps) Chris Meyer, Charles Beal, Shawn Monahan, Monte Gibbs, Al Stone, Jordan Hadley, Brandon Fisher, Adrien Paradis, Bo Norman, Jaysin Beal, Ritt Shawn, Scott Young, Darrell Carlson, Brandon Houghton, Jon Porter, Norman Root, Jason Chicolas

Mini Stocks (25-laps) Charles Canfield, Sean Caron, Ken Cassidy Jr, Wayne Burroughs Jr, Jacob Perry, Ian Brew, Matthew Guertin, Jordan Hadley, Andrew Krzeminski, Dale Sherman, Nickolas Pappacoda, Ken Kertula, Ken Cassidy Sr, Brad Caddick, Jared Roy, Bill Sylvia, Matt Brown

SK Lites (25-laps) Dana Dimatteo, Dennis Charette, Andrew Molleur, Wayne Burroughs Jr, Ethan Durocher, Chris Gombos, Richard Hammann, Alan Gombos, Bill Benoit, Nick Riso, John O’Sullivan

SK Modifieds (35-laps) Kyle James, Ted Christopher, Keith Rocco, Todd Owens, Dylan Izzo, Paul Buzel, John Montesanto, Joshua Zentek, Bob Georgiades, Leslie Rose, Bo Gunning

Sources: Alan Piquette/New London-Waterford Speedbowl PR