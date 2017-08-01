« Bullrings to the High Banks: 4 USAC Midgets Races in 5 Nights Up Next for “Belleville Week”
Speed Shift TV to Stream Busy USAC National Midget Tour of the Midwest

Published by
mod134
August 1, 2017

All four races from this week’s busy stretch of USAC National Midget racing with four events scheduled over the next five nights will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV/!

Featuring top Midget racing stars Spencer Bayston, Shane Golobic, Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant, Tanner Thorson, Belleville Midget Nationals winners Jerry Coons, Jr., Chad Boat, Christopher Bell (Fairbury & Beloit only), plus many more, USAC’s tour of the heartland begins at the bullring of Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway on August 1 for “Tuesday Night Thunder.”

One night later, on Wednesday, August 2, the show goes on to Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kansas for the 8th annual “Chad McDaniel Memorial” before concluding with two straight nights at the Belleville (Kans.) High Banks for one of the crown jewels in all of motorsports, the 40th Annual “Belleville Midget Nationals.”

As always, you can catch replays of each race in full, flag-to-flag, on-demand a day after the event is run on http://www.Loudpedal.TV/!

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC PR
David Nearpass Photo

 



