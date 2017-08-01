MALTA, NY – A “stampede” is coming to Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Tuesday, August 15.

This stampede comes in the form of big- and small-block Modified horsepower.

In the inaugural visit by the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP to Albany-Saratoga, Modifieds will battle 50 laps around the ‘Great Race Place’ for a posted purse of more than $25,000 – $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag.

This unique program, presented by Recovery Sports Grill, brings the STSS Modifieds to Albany-Saratoga Speedway for the first time ever utilizing sail panels.



After five events, Sheffield, Mass., driver Andy Bachetti leads the battle for the $12,500 STSS Halmar North Region championship into Albany-Saratoga. Bachetti, who won the ‘Hard Clay Open’ at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, N.Y., to open the season, has accrued 409 points, leading over Stewart Friesen (402), Billy Decker (399), Anthony Perrego (386) and Jeremy Smith (343).

Joining the STSS Modifieds on the open-wheel doubleheader are the King of Dirt (KoD) Sportsman racing for a 30-lap, $1,000-to-win event.

A rain date is in place for Wednesday, August 16.

Complete rules, times, prices and general information for the ‘Stampede at ‘toga’ have been posted on the STSS website: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/stampede-at-toga-rules-prices-general-information/

Albany-Saratoga Speedway is located at 2671 U.S. Route 9 Malta, N.Y., 12020. The track info line is 518.587.0220 and the speedway website is www.albany-saratogaspeedway.com.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

The 2017 Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, VP Racing Fuel, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Hig Fab, Henry’s Exhaust, HyperCo, Keizer Wheels, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, K&N, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Speed51, Teo-Pro Car, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Schedule

Halmar International North Region

Sunday, April 9 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. ‘Hard Clay Open’ – WINNER: ANDY BACHETTI

Sunday, May 28 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ – WINNER: ANTHONY PERREGO

Wednesday, June 21 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – ‘Afton Action 50’ – WINNER: STEWART FRIESEN

Monday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ – WINNER: ANTHONY PERREGO

Sunday, July 16 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – ‘Anthracite Assault’ – WINNER: RYAN GODOWN

Tuesday, August 15 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Recovery Sports Grill Stampede ‘toga (Rain Date: August 16)

Tuesday, August 22 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – ‘Hustlin’ the High Banks 53’ (Rain Date: August 23) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Saturday, October 7 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 10 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. (Rain Date: October 8)

Thursday, October 19 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Behrent’s Performance Warehouse ‘Hard Clay Finale’ at Eastern States Weekend (Rain Date: October 20) – CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS

Sources: Brett Deyo/BD Motorsports Media LLC. PR